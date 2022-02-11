Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault just misses in 1,000-metre quarterfinal

Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault held the second position for most of Friday morning's quarter-final in 1,000-metre short-track at the Beijing Olympics, but crossed the finish line third.

Sarault, the only New Brunswick athlete at the Olympic Winter Games, will not advance to the semifinals, but she has other chances ahead.

She'll be competing in two more events, the first happening on Sunday.

Sarault and Canadian teammates Alyson Charles, Kim Boutin, and Florence Brunelleand will skate for a medal in the 3,000-metre relay.

Courtney Sarault, left, and her teammates celebrate after winning their short-track relay semifinal Wednesday. (CBC Sports)

Together, they finished a race Wednesday with a winning time of 4:05.893, just surpassing Korea's team.

Charles, of Montreal, also raced Friday morning but did not place high enough to advance to the semi finals.