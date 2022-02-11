Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault just misses in 1,000-metre quarterfinal
Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault held the second position for most of Friday morning's quarter-final in 1,000-metre short-track at the Beijing Olympics, but crossed the finish line third.
Sarault won’t advance to semifinals in Beijing
Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault held the second position for most of Friday morning's quarter-final in 1,000-metre short-track at the Beijing Olympics, but crossed the finish line third.
Sarault, the only New Brunswick athlete at the Olympic Winter Games, will not advance to the semifinals, but she has other chances ahead.
She'll be competing in two more events, the first happening on Sunday.
Sarault and Canadian teammates Alyson Charles, Kim Boutin, and Florence Brunelleand will skate for a medal in the 3,000-metre relay.
Together, they finished a race Wednesday with a winning time of 4:05.893, just surpassing Korea's team.
Charles, of Montreal, also raced Friday morning but did not place high enough to advance to the semi finals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?