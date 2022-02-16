Moncton's Courtney Sarault narrowly misses Olympic finals in short-track race

Moncton speed skater Courtney Sarault's Olympic journey has ended without a medal.

The speed skater had a promising start to her day Wednesday, finishing first in her quarterfinal race in the 1,500-metre short-track competition.

But she came in fourth in her group in the semifinals with a time of 2:18:31

She missed out on the A finals by 0.01 seconds, leaving her out of medal contention.

Sarault did make it to the B finals, which does not offer medals, and placed fourth.

Cheering from home

While COVID restrictions limited the people who could attend the games in person, Sarault had quite a cheering section back home in New Brunswick.

Rhonda Sarault, Courtney's mom, said the family had TVs, laptops and cellphones running to witness her races.

"I'm just hoping that she has a good time," Rhonda said.

"Go to the closing ceremonies and have some fun."

Tough losses

This isn't the first time Sarault narrowly missed out on advancing at the Beijing Olympic Games.

She came in third in the 1,000-metre short-track quarterfinals after spending the bulk of the race in second place, missing out on the semifinals.

As a member of the 3,000-metre short-track relay team she finished fourth in the finals.

Sarault is the only New Brunswick athlete competing in Beijing.