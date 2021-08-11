Civil and family trials to be adjourned due to 'unprecedented' number of jury trials

People with civil or family division trials, or small claims appeals slated to be heard in the Court of Queen's Bench of New Brunswick in the coming months will face adjournments due to an "unprecedented" number of jury trials, a "large volume" of child protection matters and judge vacancies, according to internal memos from the chief justice.

"The requirement to prioritize criminal matters in the trial division is compressing the available court time to manage civil matters," Tracey DeWare advised Court of Appeal Chief Justice Marc Richard, Justice Minister Ted Flemming and members of the New Brunswick Law Society.

"I fully appreciate the impact on individuals when long awaited court dates are adjourned and regret that such steps will be necessary."

There are 43 jury trials scheduled in the Court of Queen's Bench over the next 15 months, according to the first of the two memos obtained by CBC News, dated June 9.

The court has "experienced an unprecedented number of jury trials being scheduled over the course of the last two years," wrote DeWare. "This trend does not appear to be transient nor does it appear to be abating."

"Logistical challenges" will result in the adjournment of matters on the civil dockets, both in the trial division and family division, over the next "few" months, she said.

Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare said she hopes the two vacancies will be filled by the end of the year. (CBC News )

Nineteen of the jury trials are scheduled for Moncton, where only two judges handle trials.

This has "necessitated the reassignment of jury trials to justices from other judicial districts."

"Unfortunately, the reassignment of justices will require the adjournment of matters as the dockets are largely fully booked for the balance of 2022 and well into 2023," wrote DeWare.

"The large number of jury trials is straining judicial resources in the trial division just as the large volume of child protection matters is taxing the resources of the family division."

All districts impacted

These logistical challenges are complicated by the vacancy in Miramichi following Justice Fred Ferguson's decision to elect supernumerary status in October 2021 and work part-time, and the vacancy in the Moncton trial division following Justice Denise LeBlanc's elevation to the Court of Appeal this month.

"In order to ensure that priority matters are heard, it will be necessary to draw justices from across the province," wrote DeWare.

"Therefore, while individual judicial districts may not be affected by the judicial vacancies or increased jury trials, they will nonetheless be impacted as resources will be needed from these judicial districts to address urgent matters in other judicial districts."

Settlement conferences over small claims

To make room on the dockets for "pressing matters," and allocate available resources as efficiently as possible, the Court of Queen's Bench is also suspending the hearing of first instance appeals under the Small Claims Act for the balance of 2022, DeWare advised in a follow-up memo, dated June 14.

Dates previously assigned for these appeals will be "reallocated" and used for settlement conferences in the trial and family divisions.

"It is hoped that these additional settlement conference days can assist in resolving matters from the civil dockets that may otherwise be adjourned to accommodate priority matters or scheduled months down the road," wrote DeWare.

"It is my hope that by the end of 2022 we will have the benefit of a full judiciary complement and will reinstate the hearing of matters pursuant to the Small Claims Act in January of 2023," she added.