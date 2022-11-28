Base Gagetown court martial hears different versions of events from complainant, accused

Different stories have emerged during the court martial of a soldier accused of sexually assaulting a colleague during a training exercise in 2018.

Cpl. Steven O'Dell, 29, is charged under the National Defence Act with sexual assault.

The offence is alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and 22, 2018, near Summerside, P.E.I.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, said she and O'Dell were in the back of a light-armoured vehicle with three other soldiers. She said the vehicle was crammed with equipment for the exercise, so O'Dell was forced to sit on the floor. She said her legs were extended over him and resting on a pile of equipment. She said her legs did not touch him.

She said her eyes were closed and she was resting when she felt O'Dell's fingers on the inside of her knee and travel up her thigh to her "vagina."

She said she batted his hand away and confronted him about what he was doing.

She said they got the all-clear right after that and everyone exited the vehicle.

O'Dell, who told the court he's from the south coast of Labrador, took the stand on Tuesday afternoon with a different version of what happened.

Major Max Reede is the military's prosecutor in the court martial being held this week at Base Gagetown. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

He said the vehicle was not crammed with equipment and that there were seven people in the back, not four. None of the people O'Dell named matched the people the complainant identified as being in the back of the vehicle. His description of the light-armoured vehicle also differed drastically from the complainant's.

She said one bench of seats was so crammed with material that no one could sit there, while he said there were no benches at all. He said there were "blast seats" and they didn't have anything piled on them.

O'Dell said he went to sleep on the floor but was awakened when the complainant put her foot on his penis. He said he moved her foot, but she put it back a short time later.

He said he put his hand on the thigh of the complainant and the soldier seated next to her to pull himself up and leave the vehicle. With so much gear and with so little space, he said he wouldn't have been able to pull himself up without doing so.

O'Dell testified that the woman asked him, "Aren't you attracted to me?"

He said he told her he wasn't looking for any kind of relationship and left the vehicle — about 15 minutes before the all-clear was given.

Wentzell asked O'Dell specifically if he touched the complainant's vagina. He said no. He said he grabbed onto her for leverage above the knee "and that's as far as it went."

He was asked if he had any intention of touching her vagina and he said, "No, absolutely not."

O'Dell said he was in a common-law relationship at the time with a woman who now his fiancée.

3IC testifies

The defence opened its case on Tuesday by calling Master Cpl. Matthew McLellan, who was the third in command of the group that included O'Dell and the complainant. He was also the first soldier to hear about the woman's complaint.

He said he reported the incident "up the chain of command" and by the next morning, McLellan and his superior met with O'Dell to get his side of the story. He said "their stories were actually quite similar."

McLellan said the complainant didn't want to take the issue any further. She just didn't want to have to work with O'Dell for the rest of the exercise. McLellan told the court that he and his superiors made sure they didn't.

He said nothing more came of the incident until March 2021, when he was interviewed by the National Investigation Service.

So far, witnesses haven't explained what appears to be a two-year delay in the investigation.

In his opening address to the panel, military prosecutor Maj. Max Reede said the woman wasn't interviewed by the military police until two years after the incident, although he didn't specify why or how the military police got involved.

O'Dell chose to be tried by a panel of his military peers. The court martial began on Monday with five members, but was reduced to four after one member had to leave because of a family emergency.