Gagetown soldier questioned about inconsistencies at his sexual assault court martial

The prosecution and defence have wrapped up their cases at a court martial at Base Gagetown.

Both sides are scheduled to deliver closing arguments to the four-person military panel hearing the case on Thursday morning.

Cpl. Steven O'Dell, 29, a member of the 4th Engineer Support Regiment at Gagetown, is charged under the National Defence Act with sexual assault. The offence is alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1 and 22, 2018, near Summerside, P.E.I.

On Wednesday, the third-in-command testified that he spoke with the complainant and the accused shortly after the incident, a day apart, and said "their stories were actually quite similar."

He said the complainant said she didn't want to take the matter any further, and for a while that seemed to have been the case. Witnesses have testified about being interviewed by the Military Police about two years after the incident, but it's not clear why the investigation was started.

By the time they were interviewed, however, their stories were not similar. In fact, they tell quite different versions of the events.

Military prosecutor Maj. Max Reede questioned the accused on Wednesday about differences in his version of events over the last four years. (Mia Urquhart/CBC)

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified on Monday that she and O'Dell were under "hard cover" with two other soldiers in the back of a light-armoured vehicle during an explosives detection training exercise when the incident occurred.

She said she was resting with her eyes closed when O'Dell ran his hand up the inside of her thigh and touched her crotch area on top of her clothing.

In 2021, O'Dell told military investigators it was the complainant who sexually assaulted him. He said they were in a vehicle with six or seven other people when he awoke to the complainant's foot "rubbing" his penis. He said he moved her foot away, but that she returned her foot to his penis.

The complainant testified they were soon given the all-clear and everyone exited the vehicle, while he testified that he felt uncomfortable and left the vehicle by himself well before the all-clear was given.

O'Dell and the complainant also told investigators different versions of what words were exchanged by the two during the incident.

Cross-examination

On Wednesday, the military's prosecutor, Major Max Reede, cross-examined O'Dell about the inconsistencies. He also drew attention to different versions that O'Dell has told over the years — and even inconsistencies within his statement to Military Police in April 2021.

Reede asked O'Dell "which version is true?"

O'Dell said, "I don't think I lied. I just didn't go into as much detail."

He said he remembers the incident more clearly now than he did two years ago when he was questioned by investigators.

"I've had years to reflect on this," O'Dell told Reede.

"So your memory has improved over time?" countered Reede, and O'Dell said it has.

O'Dell also corrected some of the information he gave to the Military Police, including what he said to the complainant and how long they had been in the back of the vehicle together.

He was also questioned about telling investigators that Master Cpl. Matthew McLellan was outside the light-armoured vehicle at the time of the incident. O'Dell acknowledged that McLellan testified on Tuesday that he was in New Brunswick for the duration of the 48-hour task they were on.