Soldiers testify at court martial about feeling high on live-fire training exercise

Bombardier Lyann Lechman had never tried cannabis in her life.

So when she started to feel strange on July 21, 2018, she never considered that she was high.

"I felt side-effects, which I didn't know were side-effects of THC because I had never had THC before," Lechman testified on the second day of the court martial of Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell.

Cogswell, who grew up in Oromocto, faces eight charges of administering a noxious substance to eight soldiers at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown without their consent.

She is also charged with behaving in a disgraceful manner and committing an act to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

Offered as a 'treat'

Lechman testified Thursday that she bought some items from the canteen that Cogswell was in charge of on July 21, 2018, and said Cogswell told her to help herself to the cupcakes — "that it was a treat that she baked for the gunline."

Within a half-hour, she started to feel sluggish and nauseous, lost sense of time and wasn't able to perform tasks as usual.

"I had an overwhelming sense that something was not right."

She said she was slow to perform normal tasks, and loaded a round "awkwardly."

Lechman said she also fell off an ammunition box and was soon told to lay in the shade.

Testifying remotely by video, Bombardier Nathan Penner said he ate about one-quarter of a cupcake left by a fellow soldier.

He said he soon started to feel the effects and was having trouble focusing on his duties. He said he was concerned about the group's ability to perform its tasks.

"With the entire detachment feeling sick, there was not a lot of trust," Penner said about their ability to continue.

He said they attempted to prepare the gun for firing but were unable to finish before they were taken out of the field.

Gunners testified about the difficulties they encountered during an artillery exercise at CFB Gagetown after eating what they now believe were cannabis-laced cupcakes. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Bombardier Jordan Slade also ate a cupcake. He said he started to feel lethargic and sluggish but thought it might be related to the heat, since he had never had heat exhaustion before.

He said he believed the cupcakes were the culprit "once everyone talked and put together the only common denominator was the cupcakes."

The soldier in command told a superior that they were all feeling unwell and that it wasn't safe to continue.

Slade said the soldiers were not able to do "pretty simple tasks."

Master Bombardier William Long testified that when he asked Cogswell if there was anything in the cupcakes that he should be aware of, she just raised both her hands in an "I don't know" kind of gesture.

As a recovering alcoholic who also experimented with drugs, Long said he was trying to protect himself, but in the end he said he had to trust his fellow soldier. So he ate the cupcake, suspected there was marijuana in it and threw the wrapper on the ground.

Within about 15 minutes, he said, he started to experience a "body buzz" and things took on a "cartoony look."

He said he knew he was high because he had done drugs before getting sober more than eight years earlier. He said he pushed on and tried to get the gun ready to fire, but the process became "a comedy of errors."

Trusted a fellow soldier

Long said it was unfathomable to him at the time that someone would drug fellow soldiers during a live-fire training exercise.

"Ultimately, I made a choice to trust my fellow soldier," he said. "Obviously, that was the wrong choice."

Sixteen witnesses are expected to testify during the court martial. Two weeks have been set aside.

On the first day of the trial, three soldiers who ate the cupcakes said they began experiencing symptoms of fatigue, drunkenness, disorientation and confusion — all while on a live-fire training exercise.