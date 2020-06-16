Lawyers for woman facing first-degree murder charge want second psychiatric assessment

The case of the woman accused of first-degree murder in the death of Clark Ernest Greene has been adjourned for three weeks.

The lawyers for Angela April Walsh asked for the adjournment in the case in order to get a second, independent psychiatric examination of Walsh.

Michael Mallory, standing in for TJ Burke, represented Walsh and requested the adjournment from Judge Mary Jane Richards.

Angela April Walsh is facing a first-degree murder charge in Clark Ernest Hunter Greene's death. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Walsh, who also goes by the name Ali Morningstar, is being held at the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi and made her court appearance by phone Friday morning.

Judge Richards granted the three-week adjournment. She asked Walsh if she understood what was happening.

"Sure," said Walsh over the speaker phone.

Walsh is due back in court Nov. 27.

Walsh and Zachary David Murphy are accused of killing Clark Ernest Greene in the spring of 2020. They were arrested on May 25.

Greene's body was found on April 15 shortly after 8 a.m. in Wilmot Park in Fredericton. Police have said that Greene had been "significantly injured" but have not said how he died.



