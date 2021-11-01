Jury begins deliberations in Polchies trial



A jury of 12 has begun deliberations to determine whether Robby Polchies is guilty of the 2019 murder of Corey Sisson.

Polchies, 34, is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Sisson on a wooded trail in Noonan, outside Fredericton on July 29, 2019. He is charged with first degree murder, meaning the Crown needed to show that Polchies intended to kill Sisson and that the act was both planned and deliberate.

In his instruction, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Terrence Morrison told the jury it was not in doubt that Corey Sisson was killed and his body found in Noonan.

He said the events surrounding the case emerged from drug subculture.

"Many if not all of the key participants in the narrative were involved in a lifestyle that includes drug use, drug dealing and other criminal or unsavoury activity," said Morrison.

He told jurors it wasn't possible to understand the case or relationships of those involved without getting into the details of that subculture.

But, he warned the jurors against using that evidence to conclude that Polchies is a bad person and therefore could be more likely to have committed the crime, or to conclude he should be punished for his past misconduct.

Several witnesses testified that both Sisson and Polchies were immersed in drug culture. Sisson was known to be selling drugs and had worked with Josh O'Hara, another player in the case.

The Crown's two key witnesses, Polchies' former girlfriend, Jahradd Williams, and Darrell Green also testified that they used drugs, and both said they smoked crystal meth with Polchies and Sisson on the day in question.

The defence submitted that Williams, who testified to being present when Polchies allegedly shot Sisson, was an untrustworthy witness. Several times during her testimony she said she could not recall what she had told police previously.

Morrison gave special instruction on dealing with her testimony and outlined some of the evidence that confirmed what she had said.

Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan had told the jury in his closing arguments the trial had been "a tale of two trucks."

The first truck, a 2015 Dodge Ram, belonged to Sisson's mother. The court heard that Sisson and O'Hara stole the truck on the morning of the 29th with the intention of selling it.

That morning Sisson, O'Hara and Polchies landed on Green's doorstep. The four of them smoked crystal meth together and then split up -- Green went with O'Hara and Sisson went with Polchies. According to Green, Polchies was mad that Sisson had told people about the stolen truck.

Green and O'Hara went to Green's former girlfriend's house on the north side to help her move a vehicle on her property, then to Ringo's Bar and Grill on Smythe Street where O'Hara conducted a drug deal.

Meanwhile, Polchies and Sisson got in the second truck, a beat up GMC Sierra belonging to O'Hara. They picked up Williams, Polchies' girlfriend at the time, drove to a dirt road in Noonan, and then walked 101 metres down a trail, where according to Williams, Polchies shot Sisson twice with a shotgun.

Green, a mechanic, said he often worked on O'Hara's old truck in exchange for drugs. He told the court O'Hara kept a pistol grip shotgun under the backseat, and the description matched the one Williams gave of the weapon.

Both descriptions matched the shotgun seen in a video that Polchies is alleged to have taken of Williams while she was high. The shotgun is seen in the corner of the room and the voice on the video describes the gun and says he used to have a similar one.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10, 2019. (Hannah London/Facebook)

The Crown submitted that Polchies had a motive -- he wanted Sisson's share of the profit from the stolen truck and the stash of drugs he had, and that he had access to a shotgun and the know-how to use it.

Polchies' defence has argued that the timeline of the day's events would have made the murder impossible and put up another theory, that Sisson was killed at another time and place and his body was wrapped in a tarp on dumped at the Noonan location. The defence submitted that instead of being with Polchies, as Green and Williams testified, Sisson was with O'Hara.

Morrison told the members of the jury they had three options, to convict Polchies of first degree murder, second degree murder or to find him not guilty.

