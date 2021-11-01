Crown says Robby Polchies committed murder out of greed

In closing arguments in the murder trial of Robby Polchies in Fredericton, Crown prosecutor Rodney Jordan told the jury it was greed that fuelled the violent act against Corey Sisson.

"Robby Polchies had a motive — he wanted Corey Sisson's money, he wanted his drugs, and he wanted Corey Sisson's share of the truck," Jordan said.

Jordan told the jury that Sisson, who the court heard was dealing drugs, was in debt. Jordan said Sisson and the man he sold drugs with, Josh O'Hara, stole a 2015 Dodge Ram truck from Sisson's mother, Hannah London, with the intention of selling it.

But Polchies, 34, who was with the two men that day, wanted Sisson's share, said Jordan.

The Kingsclear First Nation man is charged with first degree murder in the 2019 death of Sisson, who was 19 years old. Polchies' girlfriend at the time testified to witnessing the alleged murder.

In her testimony, which lasted several days, Jahradd Williams told the court that Polchies and Sisson picked her up at about noon on July 29, 2019 and drove to a dirt road in Noonan, outside Fredericton. Williams told the court the three of them then walked down a secondary trail, where Polchies shot Sisson in the chest and neck with a shotgun.

In the defence lawyer's closing arguments Tuesday, Brian Munro told the jury Williams' testimony couldn't be trusted. While she was in the witness box, she said she had trouble remembering much of what she had told police in past statements.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)



Several police officers testified that Williams had led police to the area in Noonan where Sisson's body was found, first on Aug. 9 and again on Aug. 10, when it was located after a search.

"How could she take them to the body unless she had been there?… The only explanation is that she was an eyewitness," Jordan said.

Jordan argued that Williams struggled with her testimony because this had been a traumatic experience she wanted to forget.

"All the witnesses are human beings, and you take the witnesses as you find them," Jordan said.

Jordan also pointed to some of the jail calls between Polchies and Williams that took place while Polchies was detained at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre

In the calls, Polchies confirms many of the events of that day as presented by the Crown — that Williams was at her mother's that morning, that he picked her up around noon, they got gas at the Peppercreek G-Mart and then ice cream at a nearby ice cream shack, and then went back to Darrell Green's apartment in the afternoon.

Green also testified to being with Polchies, Sisson and O'Hara the morning of the alleged murder, and said that Polchies and Sisson left his apartment together.

Jordan pointed out that in those calls Polchies implores Williams to remember a story that Green told her.

"He's coaching her, feeding her information," Jordan said.

Jordan also summed up the key points from Sisson's mother, Hannah London, who was the first to testify, as well as police officers involved in the case and digital forensic experts.

He showed the jury several photos in evidence, including pictures of shotgun shells and the stolen truck.

When a photo of Sisson's body came up on the screen, mostly covered by a blue tarp, as it was found by police, Sisson's mother covered her eyes with her face mask and put her chin on her chest. London has been in the courtroom throughout the trial.

The Crown's closing arguments continue Thursday.

