Court orders insurer to pay Diocese of Bathurst nearly $3.4M to cover abuse payouts

New Brunswick's Court of Appeal has ordered an insurance company to pay the Diocese of Bathurst nearly $3.4 million to cover the church's payouts to victims of sexual abuse.

In a written decision released on Thursday, the appeal court overturned a 2016 ruling by the Court of Queen's Bench, citing an error by the judge.

It ordered Aviva Insurance Company of Canada to pay the diocese $3,358,264, plus interest.

"I would've been very disappointed if it would have been contrary," Father Wesley Wade, vicar general of the Diocese of Bathurst, said in an interview with Radio-Canada about the 30-page decision, written by Justice Marc Richard on behalf of the three-justice panel who heard the appeal in February.

"I think we did what we could in good conscience and the judges seemed to be — when we were at the appeal — favourable to what we did as a church community to help the victims."

Father Wesley Wade, vicar general of the Diocese of Bathurst, said he would be surprised if Aviva appeals the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada. (Radio-Canada)

Wade said he would be surprised if Aviva appeals the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

"I think it puts an end to that, but you never know with the justice system," he said.

Charles LeBlond, a lawyer representing Aviva, declined to comment Friday.

Abuse by various priests

The case relates to allegations of sexual abuse against various priests in the Diocese of Bathurst, dating back to between the late 1950s and early 1980s.

When victims filed claims against the diocese, it turned to its insurance company to cover payouts.

The appeal court's ruling outlines how the diocese opted to go with a conciliation process rather than deal with each case individually.

Michel Bastarache, a retired Supreme Court of Canada judge, oversaw the confidential compensation process that saw $5.5 million paid to 90 victims of abuse by the diocese's priests.

Coverage denied

Aviva denied coverage for payments.

The church filed a civil case against the insurance company, alleging it breached its contract. During the trial, Aviva said the claims fell outside the coverage it provided and that the coverage was void because the church had failed to disclose information.

A Court of Queen's Bench decision in 2016 found the company wrongfully denied coverage but determined it wasn't obligated to pay the diocese. The Diocese and Aviva both appealed.

Aviva's appeal dropped

Aviva dropped its appeal shortly before the Court of Appeal heard the case, therefore no longer contesting it had wrongly denied coverage.

"In my view, the potentially devastating financial consequences of proceeding on a claim-by-claim basis coupled with the Diocese's broader obligations, which would have been known to Aviva when it decided to insure the Diocese, make the conciliation process and the attendant payments reasonable in the circumstances," Richard wrote in the ruling.