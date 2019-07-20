Fire destroys couple's home near Bathurst

Two people are out of their home after a fire gutted their single-storey house at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday in Big River, an area south of Bathurst.

The couple was not home when the fire broke out and therefore not injured, said Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Red Cross.

Bedell said the fire was spotted by people passing by the home. By the time the St. Anne Regional Fire Department arrived, the couple's home was engulfed in flames.

"Eventually what was left had to be torn down and reduced to a pile of rubble," Bedell said.

The man and woman are staying with relatives and the Red Cross is helping them buy food, clothing and other necessities.

Their house used to be an elementary school and a senior's community club.