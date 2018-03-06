Councillor apologizes, doesn't resign, for using racist language

A Fredericton city councillor who used racist words after a Black Lives Matter presentation last week apologized Monday but did not say he would resign.

Coun. Eric Price was criticized for the language he used to describe Indigenous people at a council meeting on Oct. 5.

""Does this report include other minorities — red skin, brown skin, the folks on St. Mary's etc, etc, as well?"

At council, this week Price apologized.

He said he'd wanted to ensure any staff report would be inclusive but admitted his language was "ignorant."

"I am so proud to represent a ward that includes St. Mary's First Nation, and I feel lucky to have made so many friends there over the years," said Price.

"I apologize to them and to all members of St. Mary's First Nation, as well as all other Indigenous peoples and to the other residents of our city that I have offended and disappointed. I am hoping that this incident creates an awareness that we all need to do better in learning about our Indigenous communities, customs and sensitivities,"

After last week's council meeting, St. Mary's Chief Alan Polchies blasted councillors for not immediately condemning Price's comments and called for his resignation.

"It's probably a good idea that Mr. Price steps down as city councillor to show that he's taken ownership of his comments," said Polchies.

Mayor apologized to chief

Price did not address the resignation call during his apology and would not speak with CBC News after the meeting.

At council, Mayor Mike O'Brien said he reached out to Polchies to apologize on behalf of council and is looking forward to working with him on repairing the relationship between council and the city's Indigenous population.

"We should never lose sight of the fact that the relationship between St. Mary's and Fredericton is indeed, as I said, longstanding and respectful," said O'Brien.

"The service provision agreements and co-operation between our communities have often been identified as a model of excellence across Canada for First Nations and municipalities."

After last week’s council meeting, St. Mary’s First Nation Chief Alan Polchies criticized council for not immediately condemning Price’s comments. (Logan Perley/CBC)

O'Brien also would not speak with CBC News after council.

Several councillors also apologized for not calling out Price immediately after he used the offensive language.

Coun. Greg Ericson also called for a staff report on council's responsibilities with First Nations.

He said he could not speak to every councillor's awareness of Indigenous issues but a report would be valuable.

"It's just a good general starting point to bring the level of education [and] knowledge at council up, while at the same time providing staff an opportunity to take this information and use it as part of our new council orientation process after the next election."

Council approved Ericson's motion.