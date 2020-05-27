Fredericton council mulls over what to defer in $22M capital budget

The City of Fredericton has proposed a $22.7 million capital budget for 2021, almost a million dollars more than last year's capital budget. But with a projected $3 million shortfall -- council has to decide what projects should be deferred to future years.

Some of the larger items include $1.4 million for Officers' Square, $1 million to implement the park plans at Odell, Wilmot, Carleton and Killarney parks, $250,000 for a new Bantam-sized baseball field, $2.8 million to update or fix vehicles in the City's fleet and $600,000 for construction work on Regent Street.

"I would describe this as a very healthy capital budget," said Coun. Greg Ericson, chair of the city's finance and administration committee. "Some of the principles embedded in our long term financial plan require us to increase our capital budget on the renewal side annually. That has been done in this capital budget."

Council has said it hopes to find those cuts in the capital budget, rather than raising taxes or cutting services.

"Although that could change...if they identify capital projects as being more important than other items still in front of us in the budget process," said Ericson.

Some of the projects that staff highlighted for council as options to defer include a plan to install an abutment at the northside pier of the old Carleton Bridge that is budgeted for $150,000, a cricket pitch assessment, field house feasibility study, and recreation and parks master plan, budgeted for $225,000. Council could also choose to defer putting away $500,000 for a City Hall "deep retrofit" which staff said will be needed in the coming years, as well as a new city bus and 5-Ton vacuum truck that would save a combined $882,000.

Council didn't make a decision at Monday night's budget meeting, and Coun. Ericson said the decision is a nuanced one.

"We were at the same time creating a list of projects to defer, but we were also speaking as council to how we value these projects. So staff could have some idea of which ones to put in a place of priority if new (federal or provincial) funding does appear."

Coun. Greg Ericson heads up the city's finance and administration committee. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Still, many councillors were in agreement that they'd like work in the downtown deferred, such as Phase 1 of the project on Regent Street, to help alleviate some pressure businesses have been facing throughout the pandemic.

"Personally what I would like to see is a re-look at what affects downtown business, what's going to be the challenge and what projects will deeply affect those downtown businesses," said Coun. Bruce Grandy.

Dylan Gamble, director of engineering and operations at City of Fredericton, said that would slow down the long term plan for the downtown area.

"We could stay out of the downtown if that is the council's wishes, but we also know council wants to push forward the downtown public road plan and build out some of these plans as well," he said. "Officers' Square can still happen and some work on Queen Street can still happen without doing Regent Street."

Budget deliberations will continue next week.

