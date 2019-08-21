Accident prompts call for traffic lights near new Moncton Costco

It's no secret that Moncton's new Costco on Granite Drive is always busy, but employee Jason Meldrum says the increase in traffic around the big box store has created the need for a new set of traffic lights.

The main entrance to Costco is from Elmwood Drive, but many people, including Meldrum, take the back way from McLaughlin Road.

There are traffic lights with two turning lanes to enter the store from Elmwood Drive, but at the more rural intersection of Granite and McLaughlin the only traffic control is a stop sign on Granite.

At Granite Drive and McLaughlin Road, pictured here on the evening of Jason Meldrum's accident, it can be difficult to see around the trees. (Submitted by Jason Meldrum)

Last week, Meldrum got into an accident as he was heading home from his shift at about 6:20 p.m. He stopped at the end of Granite Drive and prepared to turn left onto McLaughlin Road.

"I edged up because where you stop at the stop sign you can't see oncoming traffic," he explained. "You have to stop and then edge past the trees. I saw a car coming but I obviously misjudged how close he was."

Meldrum said the speed limit is 60 kilometres an hour along that stretch of McLaughlin Drive, but most people travel faster, and he was hit hard from behind by the other driver.

Jason Meldrum's car was hit from behind when he made a left turn onto McLaughlin from Granite. (Submitted by Jason Meldrum)

"Obviously, it's hard to tell how fast [the other driver] was going, but odds are if he was like anyone else up here he was probably doing over the speed limit."

With the increase in traffic, the lack of visibility, and the high speeds, Meldrum believes it's time for a set of traffic lights on what used to be a very quiet road.

"They're going to have to cut the trees, unfortunately. I hate to say anything about cutting more trees but if they're going to put an intersection in you should be able to see the traffic."

City council raised concerns

CBC News asked the City of Moncton if there is a plan for traffic lights at the new intersection but has received no response.

In 2017, when the construction of Granite Drive from Elmwood Drive through to McLaughlin Road was approved by council, there were concerns raised.

At the time, Coun. Paul Pellerin said people were already having trouble turning left onto McLaughlin Road and that the new road would only exacerbate that.

The developer had agreed to pay the cost of adding traffic lights at the intersection of Granite and McLaughlin should traffic become problematic within five years.

Granite Drive, which runs from McLaughlin Road through to Elmwood Drive and the new Costco, is seen here when it was under construction in September 2018. (Google Street View)

Meldrum hopes the city will take action to address his concerns.

He points to the residents of a home across from the intersection who came to his assistance on the evening of the accident as further proof that safety has become an issue.

"They say it's a constant thing now," he said. "They can hear car horns beeping every day, tires squealing. It's become much more busy so they've gone from nice quiet country living to living in the city pretty much."