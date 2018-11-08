Sussex-area fracking plans shelved over 'regulatory uncertainty'

Corridor Resources says it is halting a search for investors to back a multimillion-dollar plan to frack for natural gas near Sussex, citing "regulatory uncertainty" in New Brunswick.

The provincial government recently took steps to partially lift a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial process that breaks shale deposits to extract gas.

But the Halifax-based company says the provincial government has advised it's "unable to consider applications for an exemption to the moratorium as they undertake a consultation process with the New Brunswick First Nations."

The company announced the change in plans in a quarterly financial update to investors Monday.

"Due to the regulatory uncertainty in New Brunswick, in particular when or if Corridor's lands will become exempt from the moratorium, Corridor is and has been limited in its ability to market the Frederick Brook Shale prospect to potential joint venture partners," the company said in a news release.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced his cabinet approved regulatory changes earlier this year to allow shale gas development to resume in the Sussex area. (Radio-Canada)

Corridor Resources has extracted natural gas east of Sussex since 1999. It stopped fracking after the former Liberal government imposed a moratorium after the 2014 election.

Corridor was seeking investors for a plan to spend about $70 million to expand its extraction network, work expected to start around 2021.

Given the uncertainty, the company says it has deferred "the marketing" of the work "until such time that the moratorium is lifted in respect of our licenses and the New Brunswick regulatory process becomes clear and is consistent with other oil and gas producing jurisdictions."

Meanwhile, the company said it is looking to spend outside the province.

"With working capital of approximately $64 million, Corridor enjoys considerable optionality to pursue opportunities for deployment of our capital," Steve Moran, Corridor's president and CEO, said in a news release.

Chief George Ginnish of Natoaganeg First Nation has said the government must consult before it makes a decision. (Hadeel Ibrahim, CBC)

Progressive Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs said lifting the moratorium would help the company as it sought investors.

"My goal is to be able to tell Corridor [Resources] within a month's timeframe that we are open for business," Higgs said in June.

Higgs, after announcing the partial lifting of the moratorium, said the government would consult with Indigenous people.

The announcement about loosening the moratorium was called a "serious mistake" by top Indigenous leaders. Chief George Ginnish of Natoaganeg First Nation had said the province must consult with Indigenous people.

"In a partnership approach, you talk to your partners before you make a decision, not after," Ginnish told CBC in June.

Last month, Higgs told the Assembly of First Nations that the duty to consult remains vague and undefined.

"We also need a clear understanding of what consultation means to ensure we've done it effectively," he said.