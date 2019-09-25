The Nurses Association of New Brunswick has confirmed that the suspension of a nurse practitioner relates to a complaint by an inmate at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre.

Chandra Hume was working at the jail as an employee of Horizon Health when the association suspended her in August 2018.

This summer, a disciplinary committee reviewing Hume's case confirmed the suspension, finding she demonstrated incompetence, professional misconduct and disregard for the safety and welfare of patients, according to a statement on the nurses association website.

The case involves 37-year-old Keith Leblanc, a former inmate, who said in a formal complaint that he was wrongly cut off his prescribed methadone while serving an 18-month sentence for break and enter.

In a phone call from the correctional centre to CBC News in May 2018, Leblanc described the experience as "torture."

He blamed Hume, who he said cut him off the addiction medication after a urine test showed he tested positive for THC. Leblanc claimed the THC could only have been trace amounts in his system since before his arrest months earlier.

"She said she was never going to waste another urine test on me," he said. "I pleaded with her, I begged with her to be retested, to look at all of my results."

Chandra Hume could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Her official status with the professional association is "conditional non-practising," meaning she can take a number of courses which, if successfully completed, will allow her to apply again for conditional registration as a nurse.

Leblanc, who was scheduled to be released from the correctional centre last fall, could not be reached for comment.