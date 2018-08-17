Coroner's inquest called into death at Fredericton wastewater plant

A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of a person working on a contract job at Fredericton's wastewater treatment plant on the city's north side.

WorkSafe NB is investigating the death that occurred Thursday and will say nothing about it.

The city and police have also said they will not provide information about the person who died, including a name, age and sex.

City spokesperson Michael Baldwin said Friday the construction work at the Barker Street plant involved the installation of a secondary clarifier, a settling tank where liquid waste or sewage is held.

A coroner's inquest is mandatory when an accident happens at a construction site.