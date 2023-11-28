Coroner's inquest to be held into 2021 death of Hoyt carpenter who fell off a roof

A coroner's inquest will be held next month into the death of a Hoyt carpenter who fell off a roof while working.

Daniel George Moore died on July 10, 2021, at the Saint John Regional Hospital after the incident.

He was 59 years old and a married father of five, according to his obituary. It also says he was a "carpenter by trade and was proud of the company he built."

"This tragedy occurred during the construction of a private residence," according to information released by WorkSafeNB on Tuesday.

"The owner of a residential construction company was working on roof trusses when he knelt on a piece of strapping not intended to take a load and fell to the floor below."

On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Coroner announced the inquest will be held Dec. 6-7 at Marysville Place in Fredericton.

Presiding coroner Sarah Barnett and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Moore's death, said the release.

The jury will also have the opportunity to make recommendations to try to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.

A coroner's inquest is not a criminal procedure and does not involve any finding of guilt or responsibility.