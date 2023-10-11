22 safety orders issued at AIM since worker's death, inquest hears

In the two years since a truck driver was crushed to death at American Iron and Metal, WorkSafeNB has issued 22 orders to the company to fix health and safety issues at its scrap metal plant in Saint John, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.

The workplace safety organization has also repeatedly offered to send a group of its consultants to help AIM develop its policies, procedures and directives since Bruce Lagacé died on Nov. 24, 2021, said manager of investigations Michel Cyr.

But, "as of 10:30 this morning, I confirmed with the director, there has never been an acceptance," he said.

The inquest, which began on Tuesday, heard from four more witnesses, including an AIM official, Lagacé's employer, an emergency room physician and pathologist, as well as Cyr, who was recalled.

The five-member jury began deliberations around 1:30 p.m. after receiving instructions from coroner Michael Johnston. The jury is charged with determining the facts surrounding Lagacé's death and has the opportunity to make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances in the future.

On Tuesday, the court heard Lagacé died after he entered his trailer while the scrap metal was still being unloaded by an AIM crane operator and was swept away by a large, heavy ball of metal fencing used to sweep out any leftover pieces or debris.

After Lagacé's death and other incidents at AIM, WorkSafeNB decided to step up its inspections at the scrap metal plant to once a month, said Cyr.

AIM has had "several incidents," including a few cases with trials pending, he said, without elaborating.

AIM crane operator Justin Richards had only worked at the metal recycling plant for eight months when Bruce Lagacé was killed, but he had about 10 years of experience with heavy equipment. (Submitted by WorkSafeNB)

In 2022, WorkSafeNB issued 11 orders to AIM to "remedy some situations," said Cyr.

"And this year we're up to 11 orders as well."

Crown prosecutor Chris Titus did not ask Cyr to describe the nature of those orders, or how many of them are outstanding, but he did note that if there were any "major issues," WorkSafeNB could issue a stop-work order.

Cyr agreed and added that if a company doesn't comply with an order, WorkSafeNB can "escalate" and proceed to prosecution. That hasn't happened, he said.

'Constantly improving'

AIM is "constantly improving on [its] health and safety measures," Michael Cormier, vice-president for the eastern region, testified.

For example, drivers were previously provided with a one-page site safety document to sign annually, he said. AIM now lays out the responsibilities of the drivers, operators and inspectors, which could be updated more frequently.

All contractors — not just drivers — must also complete site safety orientation, which covers everything from required personal protective equipment, to AIM's emergency response plan, as well as its harassment and violence policy, said Cormier.

The ball of fencing AIM crane operators use to sweep out trailers weighs hundreds of pounds, estimated WorkSafeNB manager of investigations Michel Cyr. (Submitted by WorkSafeNB)

In addition, AIM has doubled the number of safety advisors to four since Lagacé's death and restructured to have a local safety manager, instead of being based in Hamilton, Ont., he said.

Operators and inspectors still can't communicate with drivers on the company's internal radio system, said Cormier. But inspectors are supposed to keep drivers within their sight, drivers are supposed to remain in their trucks, and operations are supposed to cease if they don't.

AIM also has daily safety meetings, he said, and employees must carry "hazard awareness cards" on them at all times to ensure they stop before doing a task to consider the potential risks and come up with a plan.

Cormier testified before Cyr, and Crown prosecutor Patrick WIlbur did not ask him about the 22 orders issued by WorkSafeNB or the company's refusal to accept the help of consultants.

Lagacé's family did not attend the inquest.

The coroner's office was in contact with them in preparation for the inquest, Johnston told reporters.

"However they decided they were not going to attend because it would be too difficult to relive the situation," he said.