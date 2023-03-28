Inquest into death of Wolastoqey inmate who family says died of COVID-19 begins in Saint John

A coroner's inquest into the death of a 28-year-old inmate whose family says he died of COVID-19 is underway in Saint John.

Skyler Sappier, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, had been ill for a few days at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre before he was he was taken to hospital on Jan. 29, 2022, a family spokesperson previously told CBC News.

Sappier died at the Saint John Regional Hospital in the early morning of Jan. 31.

A jury of four women and one man was selected within about an hour Tuesday morning. They will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Sappier's death.

Skyler Sappier's sister Shawna, sister Leah, mother Dora, sister Raeann, and sister Sierra standing in front of the Saint John Law Courts building Tuesday morning, before the coroner's inquest began, wearing T-shirts bearing his image. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

Song and prayer

After Johnson gave brief instructions to the jury, two men from Sappier-Solomon's community stood at the front of the courtroom and performed a drumming song to honour him and his family. They also offered a prayer, requesting guidance and wisdom.

Several members of Sappier-Solomon's family and other supporters gathered outside the courthouse before the proceedings began, where they performed a smudging ceremony.

Among those in attendance are his mother Dora and four sisters, who are all wearing white T-shirts bearing his image and the message, Justice for Skyler. On the sleeve is the message, My Life Mattered.

Skyler Sappier's family and supporters gathered outside the Saint John courthouse early Tuesday morning, where they performed a smudging ceremony. (CBC)

Among the supporters are Tobique Chief Ross Perley and Martha Martin, mother of Chantel Moore, 26, who was shot and killed by Edmundston Police Force Const. Jeremy Son on June 4, 2020.

The inquest, being held at the Saint John Law Courts building, is scheduled to continue through Friday.

An inquest is a formal proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.

Regional coroner Michael Johnston is presiding, with Crown prosecutors Chris Titus, Patrick Wilbur and Rebecca Butler assisting.