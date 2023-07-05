Coroner's inquest ordered into death of Fredericton-area teenager Lexi Daken

A coroner's inquest will be held into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken, of Maugerville, who took her own life nearly two and a half years ago, after reaching out for help multiple times.

Regional coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses in Fredericton Nov. 6-10 to determine the facts surrounding Lexi's death, the province announced Wednesday.

Lexi, a Grade 10 student at Leo Hayes High School, died at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Feb. 24, 2021.

Her death sparked public outcry and was the catalyst for a review of mental health services. That review included a report by New Brunswick's child and youth advocate, who concluded her death could have been prevented.

According to the report, a school guidance counsellor who noticed Lexi was struggling took her to the emergency department on Feb. 18, 2021.

Lexi was assessed by the triage nurse as being "urgent" and requiring "emergency intervention." Yet she only saw an ER physician, who repeatedly asked if she could keep herself safe at home. Lexi repeatedly answered that she could not.

After waiting about eight hours in hospital, Lexi finally replied, "Yeah, I think I can," and was sent home with a referral.

She died by suicide a week later.

The coroner's jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.

The inquest will be held at the University of New Brunswick law school.

If you are in crisis or know someone who is, here is where to get help:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868, Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566