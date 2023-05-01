Inquest into Hampton RCMP shooting death ends with 6 recommendations

A coroner's inquest into the death of a man who was shot by Hampton RCMP while responding to a domestic violence call at his home has ended with six recommendations to prevent a similar death.

The jury delivered its recommendations Wednesday afternoon after hearing evidence from 12 witnesses over two days regarding the death of Ryan Nowlan.

Nowlan, 39, was Tasered and then shot twice by two officers after they found him armed with a utility knife in a closet in his basement during the early morning hours Dec. 31, 2021.

He was later pronounced dead at the Saint John Regional Hospital from the gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

The five jurors recommended more extensive and continual training for law enforcement regarding domestic violence.

Hampton RCMP constables Monique Sears and Christian Cunningham found Ryan Nowlan armed with this utility knife when they responded to his home on the Kingston Peninsula, the jury heard. He refused to drop the knife, so Cunningham Tasered him. Nowlan then lunged at the officers, so they both shot him. (Coroner Services)

Officers involved in a domestic dispute should also have "adequate background knowledge" on a suspect prior to entering the premises, they said.

Re-entering potential high-threat areas to retrieve non-vital belongings should be avoided, as should further contact between a victim and perpetrator in domestic disputes.

In addition, the jury recommended that people with a history of restraining orders in domestic violence cases be required to receive mental health treatment and that victims of domestic violence have better access to available resources.

The basement closet area of Nowlan's Kiersteadville Road home where police found him armed with a utility knife and shot him. (Coroner Services)

Presiding coroner Michael Johnston said he'll deliver the recommendations to the relevant agencies.

Those agencies will have about six months to respond, he said. The recommendations are comprehensive and they need time to consider their impact.

Johnston noted they are recommendations only — not orders, but any responses will be included in the coroner's annual report, he said.

"It is through this process that the community can be satisfied that the death has not been overlooked, concealed or ignored."