Inquest into construction worker's death at Irving Oil headquarters set for Nov. 26

A coroner's inquest into the death of a construction worker following a workplace accident at the new Irving Oil headquarters building in Saint John last winter has been scheduled for Nov. 26.

Adam Carleton, 33, of Barnesville, suffered a head injury in a fall at the uptown construction site on Feb. 5 and died in hospital the next day.

A WorkSafeNB investigation found Carleton was working on a stepladder about three metres high, installing insulation on water pipes, when he fell.

Chief Coroner Gregory Forestell and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses at the public inquest to determine the facts surrounding Carleton's death.

The jury will then have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing other deaths under similar circumstances.

Three days have been set aside for the inquest. It will be held at the Saint John Law Courts building.

Under the provincial Coroner's Act, an inquest is mandatory "when a worker dies as a result of an accident occurring in the course of his or her employment at or in a … construction project site."

Coroner Services is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.

Carleton, a certified electrician, was working as an insulator for Grandview Insulation Contractor Inc., a subcontractor on the construction project — a joint venture of EllisDon and FCC Construction.

WorkSafeNB, which oversees the implementation and application of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, recommended in July that no charges be laid in the case.

The Crown corporation's report has not been made public, but Richard Blais, the director of compliance and regulatory review, told CBC News no one saw Carleton fall.

"So it's really difficult for us to say what caused the fall," he said earlier.

The ladder was in good condition and "quite stable," and Carleton had received "sufficient" training on the safe use of ladders and fall protection, the investigation found.

WorkSafeNB planned to undertake an awareness campaign about the safe use of ladders, Blais said.

Construction of the new Irving Oil headquarters began in June 2016 and was scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.

On Nov. 7, the company tweeted work is "nearing completion."

The building, at the corner of King Square South and Sydney Street, is expected to house about 1,000 employees.