Inquest into death of Wolastoqey inmate who family says died of COVID-19 set for May

A coroner's inquest into the death of a 28-year-old inmate whose family says he died of COVID-19 has been scheduled for May in Saint John.

Skyler Brent Sappier-Soloman, a member of the Neqotkuk First Nation, formerly known as Tobique First Nation, had been ill for a few days at the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre before he was he was taken to hospital on Jan. 29, 2022, a family spokesperson previously told CBC News.

Sappier-Soloman died at the Saint John Regional Hospital in the early morning of Jan. 31.

A few days later, acting chief coroner Michael Johnston announced that an inquest would be held, but no details, including the date and location, had been confirmed.

On Tuesday, the coroner's office has announced the inquest has been set for May 16-19 at the Saint John Law Courts building.

May make recommendations to prevent similar deaths

The presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Sappier-Soloman's death.

The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

Sappier-Soloman's family was told he had COVID-19, according to Neqotkuk Chief Ross Perley. He'd been fully vaccinated and received his booster shot, Perley told CBC, and the family hadn't indicated there were any underlying health conditions.

No foul play or self-harm are suspected in Sappier-Soloman's death, the Department of Justice and Public Safety has previously said.

The department has not said Sappier-Soloman had been ill with COVID-19. Details of an individual's health history are protected under privacy legislation, spokesperson Geoffrey Downey has said.

An inquest is a formal proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.