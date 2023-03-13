Mother finally getting answers about daughter's death in psychiatric unit in Saint John

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

An inquest is underway in Saint John into the death of a 27-year-old woman, who took her own life in the secure psychiatric unit of the Saint John Regional Hospital in December 2020.

A panel of five people was selected Monday at the courthouse in Saint John to hear evidence that will be presented during the three-day inquest.

Patty Borthwick is already starting to get some of the answers she's been seeking since her daughter Hillary Hooper walked into the emergency room for the last time on Nov. 13, 2020.

Triage nurse Deborah McNutt told the inquest Hooper had taken 50 pills — three different kinds and under prescription — just before she arrived. But Hooper was conscious and mobile, answered all her questions and did not fall on the floor, as Borthwick had previously thought.

McNutt said she got a wheelchair and wheeled Hooper to "trauma," where another nurse took over.

Patty Borthwick with her daughter, Hillary Hooper, on the Borthwick's pontoon boat. (Submitted by Patty Borthwick)

The first witness at the inquest was Tera Vellenoweth, a social worker for the Horizon Health Network, who saw Hooper earlier in the day at the mental health clinic at the hospital.

Vellenoweth said Hooper was considered a "high priority" referral given her history. She had been referred to the clinic after a previous suicide attempt.

Vellenoweth said she was the clinician in the case, and it was her job to help Hooper with her suicidal thoughts and her underlying condition, diagnosed as borderline personality disorder.

She said she asked Hooper where she was happiest. She said Hooper said it was taking care of chickens at a camp with her in-laws.

Hooper, seen here with her beloved dog, Blue, was 27 when she died at the Saint John Regional Hospital. (Submitted by Patty Borthwick)

That appointment was on Nov. 13, 2020. According to an earlier interview with her mother, Hooper called her immediately afterward the appointment, sobbing. Hooper told her the counsellor said to go home, raise chickens and plant a garden.

Borthwick, who is at the inquest and asking questions through the prosecutor assisting it, has said the appointment made her daughter feel nobody cared whether she lived or died.

Later on Nov. 13, 2020, after taking the pills, Hooper was in the ER, where her physical condition stabilized. She was moved to 4D North, the hospital's secure psychiatric wing.

Borthwick thought her daughter would be safe there.

Nineteen days later, Hooper hanged herself in her room.

IF YOU NEED HELP:

CHIMO hotline: 1-800-667-5005 / http://www.chimohelpline.ca

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566