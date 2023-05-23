Coroner's inquest announced in ER patient's death in Fredericton waiting room

A coroner's inquest will be held next week into the death of a patient in the waiting room of the emergency department at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton last summer.

Donald Darrell Mesheau is identified in a news release issued by the Department of Justice and Public Safety on Tuesday as the patient who died while waiting for care on July 12, 2022. He was about 79, according to his obituary.

No details about the patient or the circumstances surrounding his death have previously been made public.

But witness John Staples told CBC the man, a senior, had been waiting alone in a wheelchair, in visible discomfort, for hours when he appeared to fall asleep. It was only during a routine check of people in the waiting room that a hospital employee realized the man had stopped breathing, Staples said.

Mesheau's death prompted a major shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership. Premier Blaine Higgs fired Horizon president and CEO John Dornan, dropped Dorothy Shephard as health minister, replacing her with Bruce Fitch, and removed the boards of both Horizon and Vitalité, installing a trustee for each health network instead.

The inquest will be held May 29 through June 2 at the University of New Brunswick law School in Fredericton.

The presiding coroner and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Mesheau's death. The jury will have an opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

An inquest is a formal court proceeding that allows for the public presentation of all evidence relating to a death. The New Brunswick Coroner Service is an independent fact-finding agency that does not make any finding of legal responsibility.