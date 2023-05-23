Coroner's inquest into Fredericton ER waiting-room death postponed over new information

A coroner's inquest into the death of Darrell Mesheau, a father of two and grandfather of one, will be rescheduled as soon as possible, says the chief coroner. (Darrell Mesheau/Facebook)

A coroner's inquest scheduled to begin Monday into the death of a patient in the Fredericton ER waiting room last summer has been postponed, just three days after it was announced.

Coroner Services is "examining new information brought forward this week" about the death of Darrell Mesheau, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"As per the Coroners Act, an inquest cannot go forward while a death is still being investigated," chief coroner Heather Brander said in a statement.

"We understand how difficult this is for Mr. Mesheau's family and the inquest will be rescheduled as soon possible," she said.

"As this is an active investigation, there will be no further comment."

Mesheau, 78, died while waiting for care at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital's emergency department on July 12, 2022.

Jury selection was slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the University of New Brunswick Law School, with regional coroner Emily Caissy presiding.

Family trusts process

Mesheau's family was informed of the postponement by the coroner's office on Friday morning, according to his sister Susan Mesheau.

"We have no further information … so I'm not sure why," she said.

"But we trust the coroner's office and the Crown prosecutors that they're doing the right thing, and we trust the process."

At least two family members planned to attend — Darrell Mesheau's son, Ryan Mesheau, and his brother, Peter Mesheau, a former Progressive Conservative finance minister under the Bernard Lord government.

Mesheau's death prompted a major shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership. Premier Blaine Higgs fired Horizon president and CEO John Dornan, dropped Dorothy Shephard as health minister, replacing her with Bruce Fitch, and removed the boards of both Horizon and Vitalité, installing a trustee for each health network instead.

There were 17 admitted patients in the ER and 29 registered patients in the waiting room the day Mesheau died, according to documents obtained by CBC News through a right to information request. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

No details about the patient, including his name or the circumstances surrounding his death, have previously been made public.

But witness John Staples told CBC the man, a senior, had been waiting alone in a wheelchair, in visible discomfort, for hours when he appeared to fall asleep. It was only during a routine check of people in the waiting room that a hospital employee realized the man had stopped breathing, Staples said.

The inquest was announced by the chief coroner on Tuesday. Five days had been set aside.

About 125 people had been ordered to appear for potential jury duty, Department of Justice and Public Safety spokesperson Judy Désalliers told CBC.

Individuals who couldn't be contacted about the postponement will be advised in person upon their arrival Monday, she said.

A new pool of potential jurors will be summonsed when the new inquest date is known.

Désalliers declined to say how many witnesses were expected to testify. The department does not release the list or number of witnesses in advance, she said.