Coroner's inquest into death of inmate at Shediac jail begins

A coroner's inquest into the 2020 death of an inmate at a jail in Shediac began in Saint John today.

Derek James Whalen, 37, was pronounced dead at the Moncton Hospital on May 3, 2020, while in the custody of the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety, which oversees the correctional centre, has shared little information regarding how Whalen died except to say it happened "following an incident."

The RCMP Major Crimes unit investigated the death for criminality in 2020.

Derek Whalen's parents and his estate have filed a lawsuit against the province alleging that Whalen was violently restrained and struck multiple times. (Fergusons Funeral Home)

"The investigation learned the individual was combative, and had been restrained before his death," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Hans Ouellette told CBC News last year.

"A review found that policy was followed and the force used was not unreasonable. The investigation was concluded."

Family alleges excessive use of force

Earlier this year, Whalen's parents and his estate filed a lawsuit against the province alleging that Whalen was violently restrained and struck multiple times by correctional officers in an attempt to make him admit he had illegal drugs in his possession.

The lawsuit claims the officers failed to call for aid or administer CPR after Whalen stopped breathing.

The province denies allegations that Whalen was assaulted by officers and wasn't given medical attention.

According to its statement of defence, Whalen told an attending sergeant he'd ingested what was believed to be amphetamines. Whalen was moved from his cell to another room to make a phone call. Once in the room, the province said Whalen verbally assaulted officers, spit at them and used a table to destroy objects in the room, which required officers to subdue him.

Whalen was taken to another cell where his wrist restraints were removed and officers determined aid was required.

The province alleged Whalen died due to his own actions, including ingesting illegal drugs. Court records did not include a cause of death. The lawsuit is ongoing.

The inquest will allow for a five-person jury and Michael Johnston, acting chief coroner, to determine the facts around Whalen's death after hearing from witnesses and other evidence. The inquest will make no finding of legal responsibility, but the jury will be able to make recommendations to help prevent similar deaths in the future.