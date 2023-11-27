Coroner's inquest ordered into death of mill worker near Fredericton

In February 2021 family members confirmed on social media the death of William (Bill) Russell, with one post describing him as 'the kindest, most open-minded, generous human I have ever met.' (Bishop's Funeral Home)

A coroner's inquest into the death of a mill worker in Tracyville, south of Fredericton, nearly three years ago, will be held next week.

William (Bill) Russell died at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Feb. 11, 2021, several days after being injured in a workplace accident at Marwood Ltd., a family-owned wood products company.

He was a 51-year-old married father of three and grandfather of one, according to his obituary.

An inquest into Russell's death has been scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 at Marysville Place in Fredericton, the Department of Justice and Public Safety announced Monday.

Presiding coroner Emily Caissy and a jury will publicly hear evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding Russell's death.

Russell was injured in a workplace accident at Marwood Ltd., in Tracyville, about a 30-minute drive south of Fredericton, and died at the Saint John Regional Hospital. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The jury will also have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances.

A coroner's inquest is not a criminal procedure and does not involve any finding of guilt or responsibility.

Company was charged, fined $100K

Marwood Ltd. previously pleaded guilty to "failing to ensure the safety of their employees working on, with, or around a conveyor" in connection with Russell's death, said WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley.

WorkSafeNB recommended the charge be laid under the Occupational Health and Safety Act following an investigation, she said.

In December 2021, the company was ordered to pay $102,000 — a fine of $85,000 plus a victim surcharge of $17,000, Dooley said.

Marwood has been in business since the 1920s, according to its website. Tracyville serves as the head office, with the manufacturing plant and treating facility offering poles, timbers, dimensional lumber, deck parts, lattice and fence.

The company also has locations in Harvey, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Bellingham, Mass.

Lost 'far too soon'

Russell "loved the Beatles, the Blue Jays, his weekly sleepovers with [his grandson], Star Wars, and all things superheroes," according to his obituary.

"His most [favourite] thing of all was his family," it said.

"We lost an amazing husband, father, grampie, and son far too soon."