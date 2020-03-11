N.B. coronavirus roundup: International travellers barred from long-term care homes

As the coronavirus outbreak was deemed a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization, and New Brunswick reported its first presumptive case, provincial efforts continued to try to prevent the spread.

Here is a roundup of the day's related developments.

Health Department restricts visits

Anyone who has travelled outside the country is now restricted from entering any long-term care facilities for two weeks after they return to Canada, health officials announced.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, said people who have travelled outside the country in the last 14 days are also restricted from entering hospitals to visit those most at risk of severe illness.

And anyone not feeling well should also avoid entering these places.

"Our focus today is we are protecting the most vulnerable people in this situation," Russell said.

They includes people over the age of 65 and those with health conditions, such as heart and lung problems.

Policy doesn't affect health-care workers

Russell said the latest measures do not apply to health-care professions who work in hospitals or nursing homes unless they have visited Iran, Italy or the province of Hubei in China.

"For the New Brunswick health-care system, obviously, we need all of our health-care workers to be providing care to the most vulnerable people right now," she said.

"We need them to be able to provide care to all of the different parts of the system."

1 presumptive case in New Brunswick

New Brunswick's Department of Health says the overall risk to New Brunswick is "still considered low by medical experts."

The province reported its first presumptive case on Wednesday, and 12 other people have tested negative for the disease so far.

This is the first case of COVID-19 that has been confirmed in all of Atlantic Canada.

The affected person, a woman between 50 and 60, had travelled from France to New Brunswick and is now at her home in the southeastern part of the province.

This teenager just got back from Europe and her parents are making her stay in a relative's empty house, apart from her siblings, because of coronavirus concerns. Her mother will drop off food over the next two weeks. 1:58

"This patient was minimally symptomatic and has been home on self-isolation," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, said at a news conference.

Diagnostic testing was conducted at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont lab in Moncton, where the case was confirmed as presumptive. Additional testing will take place at the National Microbology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

Federal government announces funding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1 billion package to help Canadians cope with the COVID-19 outbreak, with half the money going to the provinces and territories.

Premier Blaine Higgs said he was encouraged by the news. He said the province will be tracking the impact the virus has had on the provincial economy.

He said some companies aren't able to get their products out to market because of contamination concerns. He also said some people have been told to stay home from work, making unemployment insurance more accessible.

Higgs said government will also be monitoring the province's ability to meet any health-care concerns.

"We shouldn't overblow this here, but we know it's coming," he said earlier in the day, before the first case was reported.

Premier Blaine Higgs backed Education Minister Dominic Cardy's decision to bar those who have travelled internationally from public schools for two weeks. (Photo: CBC News)

New Brunswick's population is particularly susceptible to the virus because of its aging population.

"A lot of this is going to rely on people using their own common sense," he said. "If you haven't visited your mother or your grandmother in a while, this might not be the time to do it."

At a news conference late Wednesday, Higgs also suggested the premiers meeting scheduled in Ottawa on Friday, be done through video conference.

The province has banned all work travel for government employees.

"Given the knowledge today, I respect that ban as well and that I'm here in the province," he said.

How are people tested?

The province said both positive and negative cases are confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, Canada's only Level-4 virology facility. The Winnipeg lab is equipped to work with the most serious and deadly human and animal diseases, such as Ebola.

Probable cases are those found to have a presumptive positive by the Georges.-L.-Dumont lab, but have not yet received a confirmed positive by the lab in Winnipeg. All screening testing is done by the Moncton hospital.

According to the province's website, public health officials are "carefully monitoring the situation in Canada and around the world."

The province said both positive and negative cases are confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, Canada's only Level-4 virology facility. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

The province says it is doing this by working closely with federal, provincial and territorial partners, sharing information and assessing potential health risks.

The website says the province is ensuring New Brunswick's health care system is ready to respond if needed, while also ensuring front-line health professionals have information about the virus so they can report any suspected cases and investigate anyone else who might been exposed and are at risk.

Students asked to stay home

The Health Department said the risk to Canadian travellers abroad is generally low but will vary depending on the destination.

New Brunswick students and chaperones who have returned or will return from international travel must avoid public schools for two weeks from the date of their return.

The order retroactively affects individuals — children, students, staff, volunteers and family members — returning after this past Sunday and includes early learning facilities and school district offices.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Higgs backed Education Minister Dominic Cardy's order.

Province confirms 1st case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick 1:15

But the New Brunswick Medical Society said physicians are worried the decision "is not rooted in evidence-based public health policy."

"It has caused confusion and concern among parents, students, educators, and health-care providers and risks placing a strain on an already fragile health system," said the statement issued by the medical society.

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy says anyone returning from international travel after March 8 must avoid schools, early learning centres and district offices for two weeks from the date of their return. (CBC)

CBC News has asked how many students and staff have been impacted by the policy, but the government said it is continuing to gather information.

Meanwhile, more than 450 students in francophone school districts were affected by the new policy.

Sports tournaments impacted

Earlier this week, Hockey New Brunswick said any members who are not permitted to attend schools also aren't allowed to attend games or practices.

Now the association has changed its position, saying players can return to practice or take part in hockey games, with the exception of people who have travelled from Hubei province in China, Italy or Iran.

Nic Jansen, executive director of Hockey New Brunswick, said the association has been in talks with medical professionals and officials with the Department of Health.

Every citizen has a role to play here. We have to take care of each other. - Jennifer Russell, medical health officer

"As the situation continues to evolve, we'll continue to monitor and we'll provide updates as needed," he said. "It is an evolving situation, things are changing rapidly."

Games and tournaments have not been cancelled at this time. But players are recommended to avoid sharing towels, water bottles. They should also avoid shaking hands without their gloves on.

Meanwhile, U14, U16 and U18 basketball championships will be taking place across the province over the next two weekends.

Because basketball relies heavily on facilities belonging to the Department of Education, anyone who has travelled internationally cannot participate in the tournaments.

On some teams, Tyler Slipp, director of operations for Basketball New Brunswick, said up to four players aren't allowed to play.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau breaks down the $1-billion fund to help Canadians cope with the spread of COVID-19. 2:41

"It has thrown a wrinkle into this for sure."

Players are also asked to bump elbows instead of giving high-fives or handshakes.

He said Basketball New Brunswick is still trying to find facilities that don't belong to the department, so more players can participate in the tournament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus situation, in Ottawa, Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

"Basketball is a sport where germs are going to be shared because the ball is shared, so you just have take proper precautions with washing your hands after the game, when you come off the floor. Disinfecting as much as you can."

About 2,100 players and coaches are attending weekend championships.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever or cough. In this case, residents should:

Continue to stay at home.

Immediately call Tele-Care 811.

Describe symptoms and travel history.

Follow instructions carefully.

If you are experiencing symptoms, the province says you should take everyday precautions and keep space between yourself and others, such as minimizing attendance at crowded gatherings and mass events.

Despite zero confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the province, some New Brunswickers have been stockpiling certain products. Hand sanitizer and face masks have been selling out. 1:57

People should also plan ahead and think about what health and food supplies they need on hand, should they have to stay at home.

As a result, people across the province have been stocking up on, and in some cases stockpiling, toilet paper, food and other goods. Health officials urge people to resist panic buying.

People have also been advised to wash their hands and stay home when they're sick.

"Every citizen has a role to play here," Russell said. "We have to take care of each other."