Students wait to hear if coronavirus will cancel March break trip to Italy

Some high school students in New Brunswick are waiting to hear if their March break trip to Italy will proceed, given the outbreak of coronavirus in the northern part of the European country.

There are more than 200 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, now known as COVID-19, in the Lombardy region, which includes Milan.

Grade 12 Harbour Valley High School student Patrick MacDonald is scheduled to fly out of the Saint John Airport on Thursday but expects to find out on Tuesday whether the tour will be changed or cancelled.

In the meantime, he said he's packing and crossing his fingers that the trip will still go ahead.

"I'm really excited to see the Sistine Chapel. I've wanted to my entire life. Vatican City is so beautiful and I've admired pictures of the brilliant artwork," said MacDonald.

"So the artwork is really exciting to me, and I think the food is going to be great as well."

The trips are being organized by EF Tours. The company said it's talking to Canadian authorities about whether to proceed.

The students who have already paid for the trip attend several different schools, including Harbour View High School, St. Malachy's High School and Simonds High School in Saint John, Sussex Regional High School and Moncton's Bernice MacNaughton High School.