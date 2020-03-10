Rothesay family goes step further, confines teen to separate house after European trip

Instead of being greeted with a hug at the Saint John Airport, Anna Pierce received a fist bump from her mom and was quickly dropped off at a house belonging to family friends, where she's living by herself for two weeks.

The Rothesay High School student was coming home from a trip to England and France on Monday, when she learned that the province ordered anyone travelling internationally to avoid public schools for two weeks from the date of their return.

"We're all just kind of still realizing that we're actually stuck somewhere for 14 days," Anna said from the Rothesay home, where she's staying by herself.

The house where the teen is living is close to her home in Rothesay.

Even though New Brunswick's policy only affects the individual who has travelled internationally, Anna's family decided to take an extra step and keep her in quarantine.

This way, Anna's four siblings will be protected from any possible risk, said Anna's mom, Charlotte Pierce.

"The second she comes home here, we're all locked in," Pierce said.

Pierce and her husband, Trevor, needed to get their eldest daughter to comfort and a place where she could rest after her trip.

"But it couldn't be here," Charlotte said.

Charlotte Pierce, Anna's mom, is dropping off meals to her daughter, who is living alone at a family friend's house. (Photo: CBC News)

The mother of five describes herself as a huge proponent of public health.

So when her daughter arrived at the Saint John Airport, she covered Anna with a mask and drove her to the nearby house, where she has groceries, clean clothes and her Xbox. Her mom has also been dropping off meals for her.

From left to right: Sarina Lund, Anna Pierce and Elizabeth Doiron during their trip to Europe last week. (Photo: Anna Pierce)

"Whether you think it's a hoax or overkill or whatever, those are personal opinions. I think you have to follow the science. I think everybody just needs to be a little uncomfortable for a little while and let this be over."

The trip to Europe was organized by teachers and parents through EF Educational Tour Canada.

It is not district or school-sanctioned, according to Anglophone School District South superintendent Zoe Watson.

Before her trip, Anna knew there was a possibility it could be cancelled or that she could be quarantined once she returned home.

"Low and behold here we are."

Some of the other 13 students on the trip pitched the idea of a movie marathon for two weeks, others just wanted to get their school work emailed to them from teachers.

Anna is in Grade 11 and was on a school trip to England and France over March break. (Photo: CBC News)

Meanwhile, nearly 30 students from Sussex Regional High School travelled to southern Italy last week for March break. Those students have also been ordered to stay home from school.

The students were supposed to travel to Milan and Venice in northern Italy. Instead they visited Florence and Rome in central Italy.

Travel restrictions previously limited to the country's north were extended everywhere beginning Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans.

More than 9,000 people were infected in Italy and more than 460 died, and there was a growing sense the numbers would only worsen.

"In times like this, this is not when you resist and fight back against government," Charlotte said. "This is when you think about the greater good."

The province's notice sent to parents Monday evening further expanded the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development's precautionary measures against COVID-19 as the number of cases increases worldwide. No cases have been diagnosed in New Brunswick.

The order retroactively affects individuals — children, students, staff, volunteers and family members — returning after this past Sunday and includes early learning facilities and school district offices.

New Brunswick Education Minister Dominic Cardy says anyone returning from international travel after March 8 must avoid schools, early learning centres and district offices for two weeks from the date of their return. (CBC)

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Education Minister Dominic Cardy clarified that the only people affected by the school restrictions are people who actually travelled in other countries — not family members with whom they come into contact.

He referred to it this as an isolation policy, not a quarantine policy.

Cardy said people living in border towns, could still travel to the U.S. for work. But he said anyone who has travelled outside Canada has a "social responsibility."

"Use your common sense, use your common judgment."

The Pierce children from left to right: Bridget,12, Charlie, 10, Anna, 16, Henry, 13 and Tom, 15. (Photo: Facebook)

Cardy understands parents are frustrated by the the timeline laid out in the policy. He said any new program being introduced has to include a start time, which in this case was Monday, the day it was introduced.

He said risks from COVID-19 are becoming more apparent as the virus spreads around the world and it's important to protect New Brunswick's most vulnerable.

"You do not want to be the person who brings this virus back to New Brunswick," he said.

The minister doesn't know how many students, teachers, staff or volunteers are impacted by the new policy but said he will have those figures on Wednesday.

Anna said students in her travel group were angry once they landed in Montreal and heard about the province's announcement. Eight of the students who were on the school trip are part of the school musical, Rothesay High's Musical Review Show, which is expected to take place the first week of April.

"We were just like, 'Oh, my gosh, when we get back there's going to be a week until opening night. We can't go to any rehearsals.'"

Anna is playing piano for the musical and is worried she won't be able to play any of the songs for opening night.

This teenager just got back from Europe and her parents are making her stay in a relative's empty house, apart from her siblings, because of coronavirus concerns. Her mother will drop off food over the next two weeks. 1:58

She said many students planned to email their teachers. Grade 12 students were also worried about their upcoming oral proficiency tests.

According to Hockey New Brunswick, any members who are not permitted to attend schools also aren't permitted to attend games or practices.

There haven't been any confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Brunswick.

