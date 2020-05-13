N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Restaurants take slow, steady approach to reopening

Eating out is going to look a little bit different during the COVID-19 era.

Last week, the province loosened restrictions on some non-essential businesses as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan. That included allowing restaurants to reopen — as long as they maintain proper physical distancing and follow Public Health guidelines.

"Gloves and masks are mandatory for all the staff … they're also going to be temperature checked everyday before their shift starts," said Steve Gallagher, owner of The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse in Moncton.

He said there will be some other changes to the pub experience, including reducing the number of seats from 160 to 75.

"We're also doing one-way traffic so patrons and servers don't cross paths."

He said his staff worked hard to prepare for their grand re-opening Wednesday after being closed for eight weeks.

The pub will also set up hand sanitizing stations and removing stools from the bar.

"I just want to get the customers when they walk in to not be angst-filled or feel we're not following protocols," said Gallagher.

Luc Doucet, owner of Black Rabbit in Moncton, which specializes in fine dining, is adopting similar protocols.

He, too, is reducing his seat count — from 32 to 18 — and only allowing one seating a night.

"We're taking it really, really slowly," said Doucet.

"With 18 I think we should be ok."

The Old Triangle Irish Alehouse in Moncton is reopening Wednesday after the province moved into phase two of its COVID-19 recovery plan last week. (Facebook)

Gallagher said downtown businesses are hurting right now and he hopes the city will do something to help them.

One possibility is closing down Main Street over the summer months to allow for patio dining.

Here's what will open in phase two of New Brunswick's pandemic recovery. (CBC News)

"If we're going to close down Main Street, this is the year to do it," Gallagher said.

"It'll save a lot of the businesses."

Gallagher said he's written a letter to council about this and said they are seriously considering the idea.

Keeping New Brunswick borders closed

New Brunswick's public safety minister says he's "comfortable" with the restrictions put in place at provincial borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Both residents and travellers have expressed concerns about complications at New Brunswick's border crossing. And at least one group is looking to challenge the constitutionality of government's decision to close provincial borders.

"I, like many people, wish [the restrictions] weren't there," said Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart.

"When you're in a state of emergency, and you need to protect the health of our citizens, it's something that had to be done."

The minister said he understands why people are concerned and upset about the restrictions, but a decision was made to keep New Brunswickers healthy.

Once the state of emergency is put into place, the protection of society falls under a different set of eyes than it did prior. - Carl Urquhart, public safety minister

The decision to restrict access at provincial borders was made when the province declared a state of emergency at the end of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This barred all non-essential travel to the province.

Delivering goods, moving to or travelling through New Brunswick to get to other provinces is allowed.

But entering the province to shop or visit friends and family is still prohibited.

Urquhart said the province sees as many as 4,500 people daily trying to get into New Brunswick, with an average of 39 people being turned away each day.

He said a lot of people have been calling the department before travelling to the province to make sure they can enter, or to change their plans if they can't.

Last week, the Canadian Constitution Foundation said they were seeking a test case in order to challenge the constitutionality of New Brunswick's border restrictions.

Compliance officers check vehicles at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border near Amherst during the first week of April. Provincial staff stop and question anyone entering the province as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

A Dalhousie law professor said while the result of that case would come down to the court's interpretation of the Constitution Act, that the province has a good chance of winning that case.

Urquhart said he's glad people are keeping an eye out and holding the province accountable, but believes the state of emergency declaration shields the province.

"Under normal conditions, probably in January or February it probably would've been a violation of the charter," said Urquhart.

"Once the state of emergency is put into place, the protection of society falls under a different set of eyes than it did prior."

120 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be providing a virus update in Fredericton this afternoon. (Government of New Brunswick/Submitted)

Since March, the province has seen a total of 120 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

There are currently two active cases of the virus in the province, both of which are travel related.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell will be providing a virus update at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: