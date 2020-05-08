N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Province announces no new cases

New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health has announced no new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

There are still two active cases in the province and 118 people who have recovered. The province has said none of the active cases are in hospital.

One is travel-related and the other is still under investigation.

"We cannot afford to lower our guard," said Dr. Jennifer Russell said during Monday's news briefing.

"The virus is with us and will be with us for some time to come."

Businesses stick with curbside pickup

Many local businesses might be allowed to reopen but curbside and online shopping will remain a major part of their bottom line.

On Friday, the province moved into phase two of the COVID-19 recovery. This means a lot of businesses, museums, campgrounds and other operations can reopen if they can provide for physical distancing in their operations.

"It forced us to do something that we hadn't done before and we will continue with it," said Heather Suttie, co-owner of Room 2 Remember in downtown Fredericton.

Suttie's store, which specializes in home decor accessories, reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed since mid-March. She expects a significant online presence going forward.

Heather Suttie, co-owner of Room 2 Remember in downtown Fredericton, has limited the number of people in her store to 15 at a time. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

She said one of her employees has been uploading all of their products to Shopify, which allows businesses to create an online website for their stores.

Suttie said she and other family members worked through the night Friday to get the shop in good shape to reopen.

A lot of that was focused on cleaning up the store.

But it also included installing signs, hand sanitizing stations and closing off two of the store's three entrances to make sure people would enter in an orderly fashion.

A sign was posted on the door of Room 2 Remember back in March, saying the Fredericton business was closing because of COVID-19. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

"We've limited the number of people in the store to 15," said Suttie, who received around 50 customers over the seven hours they were open.

"[We] have distance markers on the floor, discourage socializing, encourage mask wearing."

This is what can reopen in New Brunswick under the new recovery phase according to premier Blaine Higgs. 4:08

Luke Randall, owner of Endeavours and Think Play in Fredericton, said his businesses will remain closed to the public but will continue to focus on curbside and online shopping.

"In this small space, there's no way we can continue to serve customers the way that we have through this shutdown and continue to get as many people served as we've been able to, if we reopened those doors," he said.

Even though in-store shopping has been halted, Randall has been surprised to see how well his business is doing. He said the business has been nearly at full-capacity in sales.

The local store includes signage that promotes physical distancing. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC News)

But as businesses open up, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, has said there are still risks from the virus.

"We are on this adventure together. I get that it's nerve-wracking and can cause some anxiety," she said.

Parks, golf courses and drive-in church services were allowed to operate in the first recovery stage.

Saint John businesses are also navigating the unknown roads of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trent Wheaton had planned to open his new business Riff Raff Skateshop during the first week of April. Instead, he started selling his products online with the help of his wife, Pam Wheaton, owner of Heartbreak Boutique.

Pam said her business already had a small online presence, which had to be ramped up after restrictions were implemented.

Some New Brunswick businesses are turning to Shopify, a Canadian business that helps stores create their own websites for consumers. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

"It's a lot more work definitely than just having the store open regular hours," she said.

"But we were super thankful we were able to do it."

Pam said she plans on reopening her retail location soon, a prospect she calls both exciting and intimidating.

Here's what can open in phase two of New Brunswick's pandemic recovery. (CBC News)

"I'm leaning towards doing it by appointment, so I have time between each customer to properly clean everything," said Pam.

She said this would allow her to act like a "personal shopper" minimizing the number of people handling stock.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19

To further slow the spread of the virus, the province is reminding New Brunswickers to follow personal actions such as:

Stay within your two-household bubble.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Frequently wash your hands thoroughly.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly-touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

Pandemic is one for the history books

The New Brunswick Museum is asking New Brunswickers to take part in a writing contest, where they can share their personal experience with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Felicity Osepchook, curator of archives and manager of the research library at the New Brunswick Museum, said this gives New Brunswickers a chance to participate in "living history."

"These stories will offer future generations an intimate glimpse into a pivotal time in modern history," said Osepchook.

Osepchook said personal stories are subjective, but can give historians a better understanding into the real lives and emotions of people living through the pandemic.

She said the museum has a lot of documents related to the 1918 pandemic, and most of it is newspapers and government records, not personal stories from people just going about their lives.

She said this was a catalyst for the project, to make sure future historians have more data to work with.

Felicity Osepchook, manager of the New Brunswick Museum's archives and research library, is asking New Brunswickers to submit a letter or email about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The narratives should be less than 500 words and can be sent in a physical letter or through email.

Everyone that enters will get one free admission to the museum, and the winner of the contest will get a season pass as well as a gift basket from the museum's gift shop.

"I've read all the ones that have come in so far and they're really quite thought provoking," said Osepchook.

"There's been high school students, seniors, people in mid-life."

Osepchook said the documents will be incorporated into the museum collection and will be used for research purposes

"They'll be there for future generations," said Osepchook.

The contest closes on July 1 and a winner will be chosen on July 15.

What to do if you have symptoms

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment on the government website. People with two of those symptoms are asked to: