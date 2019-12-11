N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Pharmacists urge people to respect 30-day prescription rule

The New Brunswick Medical Society and New Brunswick Pharmacists' Association are urging residents to respect efforts to limit prescriptions to 30 days.

The 30-day limit on prescription refills was imposed by pharmacists in late March to protect the province's drug supply.

"We understand that this is a challenging, frustrating time for New Brunswickers," the two groups said in a news release Wednesday.

"Please do not direct your frustration on the health-care professionals who are doing their best to take care of your needs and those of your families while risking their own health and safety, as well as that of their loved ones."

In the last few weeks, New Brunswick pharmacists have seen a surge in demand for medical supplies and medications as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has led pharmacists to limit prescription refills to a 30-day supply. (NIAID-RML/The Associated Press/The Canadian Press)

The news release said health-care professionals are working together to try to ensure medications are available for all patients.

Once the pharmacy regulatory authorities across Canada are confident in the security of the drug supply, pharmacies will be able to return to normal practice.

"By limiting supply to 30 days, pharmacists are taking a proactive step to ensure their patients continue to have access to their medications," she said.

105 cases of COVID-19

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the province's total to 105, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health.

Seven COVID-19 patients remain in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit.

Russel and Premier Blaine Higgs will be speaking at a daily news conference at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton

Tech group develops COVID-19 tracking tool for Saint John food program

A volunteer tech group in Saint John is developing a tracking tool to help a local food program see who their employees are coming into contact with.

Civic Tech, a group that tries to come up with solutions to community problems, has created a tool to assist in tracking who relies on the Greater Saint John Emergency Food Program.

This will help the nonprofit organization track the potential spread of COVID-19 in the area.

"You want to be able to track who's touched what in an infectious disease situation," said Lorna Brown, a member of Civic Tech.

About 10 people are involved in building the tool, which could be used by Public Health for contact tracking.

Before Civic Tech came up with the idea, the Greater Saint John Emergency Food Program was using an Excel spreadsheet to track who had packed food bags, who delivered them and who received them.

Civic Tech is hoping to deploy the tool in the coming weeks.

RV company donates vehicles to health-care workers

An RV dealership in Moncton is donating motor-homes to frontline health-care workers needing to self-isolate.

"I just feel like it's something that we have to do," said Matthew Brown, general manager and owner of Pine Acres Moncton.

Brown saw a Facebook post from another RV company in Canada that was offering up its RVs to health-care workers, and decided he should do the same.

Twelve RVs are available for use.

So far, 40 people have expressed interest in acquiring an RV.

Brown plans to restrict distribution to people living in the Moncton area.

The RVs come equipped with fridges and a bed.

Any cloth covering that fits snugly works as a face covering, said chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell on Tuesday, but she reminded people to wash after every use. 1:31

"All they need to do is have a hot water hose and some power hookup for us."

The company will drop off the RV and set it up, without coming into contact with the person receiving the vehicle. It will also send a video via text giving a quick tour of the unit and how to use it.

There's no time limit on how long people can keep the RV.

"As long as this pandemic is still going and they're working in the health-care system, then obviously we're going to make sure that they're protecting themselves as well as their family."

The difference between allergy symptoms and COVID-19

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said there are many similarities between COVID-19, seasonal allergies and the flu.

Although COVID-19 has many symptoms, a cough and fever are still the main symptoms health-care workers are looking for.

"Most people with allergies would have burning eyes and runny nose and sneezing," she said.

What to do if you have symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: