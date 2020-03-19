N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Government plans to expand testing capacity

Premier Blaine Higgs says the testing criteria for COVID-19 in New Brunswick will likely expand in the coming days.

He says the province has caught up on a "backlog" of people who needed to be tested.

And the number of people calling Tele-Care 811 has decreased in recent days, which is why the number of tests has dropped, he said.

"So we'll likely be opening up the tests … just to get a broader picture of what we see in the community," the premier said.

New Brunswick has 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the two new cases announced Monday by chief medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell. To date, 30 people have recovered.

7 COVID-19 patients in hospital

Seven patients are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

"Removing the travel requirement for the public is one of the next phases in our testing capacity and protocols," said Russell.

More details will be released later this week, she said.

Last Thursday, Higgs told CBC's Power and Politics New Brunswick could run out of COVID-19 testing supplies within a week with ramped up testing.

At that time, he said the province was conducting about 500 tests a day and planned to increase the number over the next few days to 600 or 700.

According to the government's website, testing numbers since then has been:

Friday: 386

Saturday: 442

Sunday: 195

Monday: 265

But the lower numbers weren't due to dwindling supplies, Higgs said.

"It was a reflection of the number of calls we were getting to 811."

New Brunswick received 5,000 test kits from the federal government Monday.

City of Fredericton offers support to struggling businesses

The City of Fredericton is exploring ways to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

City officials have set up two staff committees to focus on how to help struggling businesses in the area. Jeff Trail, the city's deputy chief administrative officer, said one option will be to change its roadwork schedule.

"We're looking over our hand on what we can do to adjust our capital schedule so we don't add to their problems," said Trail, during a Monday night council-in-committee meeting.

Trail said the city isn't considering grants for businesses, as the city will also have its own financial challenges to deal with.

The city is losing revenue from transit, parking and recreation fees. And city officials are looking at putting future projects on hold, but Trail wouldn't say which projects.

"We've asked staff to come back with a full range of options for consideration," said Trail.

What to do if you have symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: