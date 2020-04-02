As students return to a version of school today, the province is hoping to give laptops to those who don't have access to a computer to do their class work online.

This comes after the province announced last week that public schools are expected to remain closed for the rest of the school year. Instead of regular classes, students now have to spend one to 2½ hours a day learning online.

The Education Department recognized that moving to online learning for the rest of the school year would not be feasible for all students, Dominic Cardy, the minister, said Monday.

"Some don't have access to high-speed internet," he said. "And some don't have access to the technology that would like them to connect to a cell network or to the internet."

But acquiring and distributing technological devices has challenges.

"If someone calls me up and says they have 50 laptops, it's very hard to go and get them," he said during an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"So just even trying to work out those sorts of logistics will take more time and be more complicated than they would be under normal circumstances."

Cardy said anyone willing to donate technology or anyone with inquiries about and concerns about online learning should contact him at 506-238-5550 or via email at dominic.cardy@gnb.ca,

"I hope more than anything else that we can get back to a regular school system as quickly as possible and get back to the things that we used to talk about on how to make French immersion better and whether snow days are good or bad," said Education Minister Dominic Cardy.

"That would be kind of a blessing right now."

Cardy said students who were not passing before schools closed must now work with their teacher to ensure they know the material before moving to the next grade.

"If you were having difficulty at that point, now is a chance for you to work with your teacher to be able to get some assistance to be able to move along."

Provincial exams and structured evaluations are also on hold.

Province doesn't know when students will be able to hold graduation

The province is working with universities and colleges to make sure post-secondary institutions accommodate students graduating from high school this year.

"This is again, something that's affecting the entire planet with nearly every single school student across the entire world at home right now, so the universities are well aware that they have to recognize that," Education Minister Dominic Cardy said.

Over the weekend, Cardy posted a video online directed at Grade 12 students.

In the video, Cardy said the province doesn't know how or when students will be able to celebrate.

"It isn't fair and there really isn't no other way to put it."

Cardy said he understands students are disappointed, but graduating high school is a major achievement and it will take time to work out the logistics of when students will be able to celebrate.

"A lot has changed in the world over the last few weeks. And right now public health and safety is everyone's priority," he said.

"But that doesn't change the fact that graduating from Grade 12 is an important milestone that deserves to be celebrated.

Here is a roundup of other developments.

101 cases of COVID-19

The province has a total of 101 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. So far, 28 people have recovered.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, did not hold briefing over the weekend.

A news conference will be held in Fredericton at 2:30 p.m.

Sussex group helps support truck drivers

Volunteers in Sussex are doing what they can to make sure truck drivers are well fed so they can continue doing their jobs.

Joanne Barton is a member of the group Helping Hearts of Sussex , which helps people in the area during these times of physical distancing.

Barton and others wanted to start a group after hearing many truckers were turned away from using washrooms and restaurants because of COVID-19 precautions.

"When I started hearing about the fact that they couldn't even find a washroom or they had no hot meal at all, even the Irving's aren't even allowed to sell the hot dogs," Barton said.

The group is stationed at Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. behind the Four Corners Irving, just off the highway.

Since most long-haul trucks are equipped with a microwave, the group is also providing drivers with soup they can reheat elsewhere on the road.

"We're home," she said. "Let's get together and do this."

What to do if you have symptoms?

