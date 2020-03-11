N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Premier Higgs to address virus outbreak Monday

The New Brunswick Department of Education is working on a possible virtual learning plan for students during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to two district superintendents, but it's not clear when the public will find out about it.

All public schools closed two weeks ago because of the coronavirus. The closure was initially for two weeks, but now schools are to remain shut indefinitely.

The superintendent of Anglophone West School District had no details to offer when interviewed Monday on Information Morning Fredericton.

"I know that our teachers have a broad skill set when it comes to meeting the needs of students," David McTimoney said. "And whether that's online or some other way, that's what we'll try and work through here and in the weeks and months ahead."

Although the plan has not been finalized, it could be announced any day now

"We know the government is working on the plan and we're anxious to hear that this week," said Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent for Anglophone East School District.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy has not been available for interviews since schools were closed.

Government policy has restricted the release of any information unless questions are funnelled through Premier Blaine Higgs and chief medical health officer Dr. Jennifer Russell at their weekday briefings.

Both Ingersoll and McTimoney said they have taken part in conference calls with the Department of Education about how to salvage the school year.

The department's plan might borrow ideas from other parts of the country, including Ontario, which launched an online learning portal for students last week .

But the plan will also have to take into account that some students won't have the proper technology to learn at home.

"It has to encapsulate really all of the inequities that would be out there," Ingersoll said.

If teachers have to teach online, both superintendents said teachers will have to bridge any gaps in learning that result from the outbreak, probably in school years to follow.

"Teachers are going to have to put in a lot of extra hours to make sure that the coming learning opportunities in the years ahead are going to be able to mitigate these gaps."

Rick Cuming, president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association, said universities will also have to adapt entrance standards for students graduating high school.

"There has to be a robust conversation between the universities and the Department of Education in terms of communicating what are going to be the plans as we finish off our school year."

66 cases confirmed after increase of 21 on weekend

The list of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick has grown to 66 after 21 new cases were added over the weekend. At least two people diagnosed with the illness have recovered.

The province had conducted 2,931 tests as of Sunday. Its website says these numbers include people being tested more than once.

Premier, doctor to give weekday briefing

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking to reporters at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton on Monday.

Higgs and Russell did not hold any news conferences over the weekend, even though there were six news cases of COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 15 new cases on Sunday — the largest increase to date in COVID-19 cases.

The department could not say whether the new cases were travel-related or suspected of being by community transmission.

No cases of COVID-19 among Sussex students returning from Italy

Nearly 30 students from Sussex Regional High School who travelled to southern Italy for March Break, have been all reported as healthy.

The group of students were supposed to travel to Milan and Venice in northern Italy. Instead they were forced to stay in Florence and Vatican City, 250 and 530 kilometres south of Venice.

When students were there, Italy saw its virus caseload explode since the first positive COVID-19 test was registered in northern Lombardy on Feb. 19. Over March Break, the country had more than 3,000 people tested positive, and 107 who died. Italy has also been the epicentre of Europe's outbreak.

If families were aware of how fast the virus travels, Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne, said students likely would not have gone on the trip in the first place.

"It just caught a lot of people off-guard," Thorne said. "People did not anticipate the spread of this virus."

Thorne said he and the students received a lot of negative attention from people across the province for their trip abroad.

Those remarks stopped once New Brunswick saw its first case of COVID-19 earlier this month, a woman in her 50s who travelled from France.

Sussex students who travelled to Italy were also ordered to avoid returning to school by New Brunswick's Department of Education earlier this month. Since then, public schools in New Brunswick have been closed indefinitely.

"They absolutely had to do the right thing," Thorne said. "Closing schools [was] necessary to flatten the curve."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, Zoë Watson, superintendent of the Anglophone South School District, said the students finished their self-isolate on March 21.

Emergency income benefit comes into effect

New Brunswickers who have lost their jobs because of layoffs and closures related to COVID-19 could receive help from the province as early as this week.

The emergency income benefit will provide a one-time income supplement of $900 for workers or small business owners who lost their income on March 15 or after.

Residents can apply for the benefit on the GNB website, starting Monday at noon.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said it may be possible for money to be available and deposited into bank accounts as early as Thursday.

Horizon Health won't reveal if any staff have COVID-19

The Horizon Health Network won't reveal whether any of its staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would not be talking about anything related to personal health information of our staff," chief human resource officer Maura McKinnon said when questioned by CBC News during a video conference with the media Monday morning.

When reminded she wasn't being asked to divulge any identifying information, only whether any employees have the viral infection, McKinnon said all information related to COVID-19 cases is being managed through the office of the province's chief medical officer of health.

"And I would be looking for direction from there before we would be disclosing any information like that."

Other provinces are releasing information about cases involving health-care workers, including provinces like Nova Scotia.

SPCA looking for volunteers to foster pets

The Greater Moncton SPCA and the Fredericton SPCA are looking for volunteers to foster pets during the COVID-19 pandemic, in case the shelter is forced to shut down.

Dan Fryer, executive director of the Greater Moncton SPCA, says fostering an animal can last three to four weeks.

The shelter, which is considered an essential service, closed to the public last week. However, the nonprofit organization has remained open so staff can care for the animals.

There are 100 animals at the Greater Moncton SPCA right now that need fostering. And there are nine cats at the Fredericton SPCA that need a foster home.

The Saint John and Oromocto SPCAs do not have plans to foster out animals because of COVID-19.

What to do if you have symptoms?

