N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Public Health confirms 6 new cases today

New Brunswick has identified six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 51.

According to a news release issued by Public Health, two New Brunswickers have also recovered from the disease since they were diagnosed.

"I cannot emphasize strongly enough how important it is to continue to follow the guidelines regarding physical distancing, remaining at home and frequent hand-washing," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a news release.

"These practices will save lives."

The new cases are under investigation and further details will be forthcoming, the province said.

The six new cases include:

Two in Zone 1, southeast. They include one person in their 50s and another person in their 70s.

Four in Zone 2, south. They include two people in their 20s. One person in their 50s and another person in their 70s.

Here's a roundup of other developments.

No news conference today

Russell and Premier Blaine Higgs did not hold a news conference to update the public on the COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday.

The next news conference will take place Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Fredericton.

Until Friday, all of the confirmed cases were people who had travelled or could be traced back to someone who had travelled, she said.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough or breathlessness. In this case, residents should: