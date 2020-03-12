N.B.'s top doctor answers your questions about COVID-19
Dr. Jennifer Russell will be doing a Q&A on all 3 Information Morning shows between 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, will be answering the public's questions related to COVID-19 this morning.
Russell will be speaking to all three Information Morning shows between 7:30-8:30 a.m.
New Brunswick's Department of Health cancelled a Q&A with CBC New Brunswick that was supposed to answer questions on Friday.
That Q&A was also supposed to be with Russell.
What's happening now?
New Brunswick has four new presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to Russell.
The new presumptive cases were in close contact with the first case that was confirmed in the province on Wednesday.
The new presumptive cases include:
- A male in his 50s-60s.
- A female in her 50s-60s
- Two males in their 20s-30s.
All four of the new presumptive COVID-19 patients are located in the central part of the province and have mild symptoms.
There are now five presumptive cases and one confirmed case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. According to the Department of Health's website, 40 negative cases have also been confirmed.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Canada is closing in on 300.
