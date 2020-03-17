N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 3 new cases bring total to 11

Three new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, bringing the province's total to 11, the chief medical officer of health announced on Wednesday.

The latest cases include a woman in her 60s in health Zone 1, who had been on a cruise, a man in his 60s in health Zone 3, who had been in contact with a traveller, and a woman in her 60s in health Zone 3, who had travelled to the United Kingdom, said Dr. Jennifer Russell.

She stressed the importance of people staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Th​is not he time for house parties," she said during a daily update to reporters in Fredericton, joined by Premier Blaine Higgs

Here is a roundup of other developments.

Stockpiling could create drug shortages

Pharmacists in the province have been ordered to provide patients with medication for no more than 30 days at a time, the New Brunswick College of Pharmacists says.

The college warned that requesting early refills or stockpiling medication could create drug shortages and put others at risk.

Pharmacists in New Brunswick can prescribe medication for no more than 30 days. (Craig Chivers/CBC News)

"While there are currently no early warning signs of a global drug shortage, pharmacists are looking toward the long-term needs of New Brunswickers and want to ensure that medications are dispensed responsibly during this uncertain time," the College said in a news release.

Reducing transit hours

Starting Wednesday, Fredericton Transit has switched to operating on a Saturday schedule, where buses will run every hour.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton is still operating on its regular schedule. However, services may be reduced. Buses are being cleaned and sanitized on an hourly basis.

Codiac Transpo riders are not able to sit in the first seat behind drivers. This doesn't affect wheelchair accessibility on the bus.

Starting Thursday, Saint John Transit will suspend all fare collection on all of its services.

Passengers will be asked to use the rear doors for boarding and exiting. For those with disabilities, the front door will continue to be used.

Saint John Transit continues to operate on its regular schedule. It's cleaning buses daily and has increased the cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

You can still give blood

The Canadian Blood Services has recorded an increase in appointment cancellations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Individual and group cancellations can have a dramatic impact on patients in Canada who continue to need blood products to treat cancers, trauma, and many surgeries," said Delphine Denis, a spokesperson for Canadian Blood Services.

"The increase in blood donation appointment cancellations is worrying, but a benefit of operating a national blood system is our ability to shift products around the country to meet hospital and patient needs."

Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, has announced the 8th presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province. The case is a male under 10 and located in central New Brunswick. 1:31

The organization is adhering to the guidance of experts, federal and provincial governments. And that protocols for screening donors and cleaning sites "have always been extremely robust — respiratory infections are common and we are prepared."

The organization is also taking additional measures to enhance protocols to better protect anyone who comes to donate blood.

"To ensure we can continue to meet the needs of Canadian patients, we need everyone who is eligible and healthy to continue to book and honour their appointments to donate blood."

Meals on Wheels continuing to deliver

Meals on Wheels, a volunteer service that delivers meals to vulnerable individuals and families in Fredericton, is still operating.

The organization has ordered minimal contact between clients and volunteers.

Betty Daniels, executive director for Meals on Wheels Fredericton, said packaged meals are being left outside a client's home. Volunteers must knock on the door and stand back to ensure clients receive their meal safely.

The program is looking for more volunteers, as some current volunteers have recently returned from abroad and are self-isolating for 14 days.

Food banks prepare for growing need

The Saint John Community Food Basket, is preparing for a growing need of people who will rely on the local food bank.

The organization is limiting access to one person at a time, said John Buchanan, executive director of the community food bank.

Individuals using the food bank will enter, check in with a computer operator and receive a bag of food from a volunteer. The Individual will then be asked to leave immediately.

What to do if you have any symptoms?

Symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. With any of these, residents should: