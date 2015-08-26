Some religious services cancelled as a result of coronavirus

In an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, many religious groups are offering suggestions on how to gather safely — while others are cancelling their services outright.

The Moncton Muslim Association has suspended Friday prayers until further notice, said association president Abdal Khan.

While it was a difficult decision to make, Khan said it was the right one, given the rapid spread of COVID-19, and he says "the overwhelming majority" of his community supports the decision.

"It was a very difficult decision because a lot of people have expectations and an emotional attachment to come and pray every Friday," he said.

Khan said the association is encouraging people to pray at home instead.

The decision was based on a joint recommendation by the Canadian Council of Imams and the Muslim Medical Association of Canada.

The two groups met with community leaders on Thursday for an emergency meeting and issued a statement saying, "We strongly recommend all masjids to suspend the weekly Friday Jummah prayer effective immediately, including Friday, March 13, 2020 onwards until further notice."

The two groups also decided to put together a fact sheet, and form a task force "to help provide guidance going forward."

Catholic churches across the country will soon be guided on how to deal with the spread of the virus, said Robert Di Pede, assistant general secretary of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

"We're planning on issuing something as soon as possible," he said from his Ottawa office on Friday. "We're working on it right now."

He said the conference has been collaborating with a medical official to try to come up with a list of "best practices" to guide them in the coming weeks. Individual diocese will be free to adopt any, all or none of the suggestions, he said.

The best practices, which will be emailed to every diocese across the country, will include potential modifications to how mass is conducted, said Di Pede.

The suggestions will include placing the Holy Communion into the hands, not mouths, of attendees, and to discourage handshaking as part of the service. He said officials will also be reminded about the importance of washing their own hands and all of the vessels that are used during a service. Catholics will be asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, said Di Pede.

"It's still up to each bishop to implement these best practices as they see fit," said Di Pede.

They're also free to go beyond the suggestions and cancel all gatherings outright, as they did in Quebec, said Di Pede.

On Thursday, the Assembly of Quebec Catholic Bishops announced that all masses will be cancelled until further notice. The decision applies to Saturday and Sunday masses and all other celebratory gatherings.

Di Pede said Catholics are encouraged to watch televised or live-streamed masses at home instead of attending regular services.

On Friday, the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton decided to remove the "common cup" from Holy Communion.

A chalice used for communion at the Anglican Church. (Anglican Diocese of Fredericton)

An online message from Bishop David Edwards said, "In light of COVID-19 having been declared a pandemic, and with one case identified in New Brunswick, I believe further measures have to be put in place to assure the health and safety of everyone in the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton."

Rev. David Peer, executive officer of the diocese, said the measures may affect parishioners' "experience" of the church service, but won't affect the religious benefits of taking part.

"As Anglicans, most people taking communion are used to taking both bread and wine. Our sacramental theology teaches us that the fullness of the sacrament is present in each element, the bread and the wine. So only having the bread is OK with us," said Peer.

Parishioners will also notice a difference during the exchange of the peace.

"Depending on your parish, that can involve a smile, or a hug or a handshake, and we're encouraging people to follow provincial guidelines and maintain social distance. And no hugging or hand-shaking or that kind of thing," said Peer.

In his message, Edwards also encouraged clergy and lay leaders to follow the provincial Department of Health's guidelines for event planning .

"Some of the recommendations are to avoid physical contact (for example, when Passing the Peace), and to cancel gatherings of more than 150 people," Edwards wrote.

"I have asked clergy and lay leaders to educate themselves about the measures being suggested and implement those relevant to the situations immediately to ensure parishioners remain safe and healthy."

"I have also suggested these measures be announced during services so all are aware of the precautions," Edwards said.

"I think in general people understand what's at stake," said Peer. "People are connected to our traditions and enjoy our traditions … but really, we have a responsibility to everyone in our worshipping community and to the general public, to make sure we meet and follow the guidelines of the Department of Health."