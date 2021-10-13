Alleged associate of accused killer feared for his safety days after Sisson's body found, jury hears

A man police say was an associate of Robby Polchies feared for his safety in the days after Corey Sisson was found dead, a jury heard Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Jordan Landry testified Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Polchies about how he tracked down and eventually convinced Darrell Green to provide a sworn statement at a hotel room in Woodstock, N.B.

However, Green was initially reluctant to speak to police, and expressed fears about "certain individuals," Landry testified.

"Mr. Green, like I said, was quite reluctant to give a statement. He expressed his fear for his safety. Did not want to attend the police station."

Polchies, of Kingsclear First Nation, is accused of killing Sisson, 19, on July 29, 2019, and charged with first-degree murder. His trial began last week in Fredericton.

The court heard earlier in the trial that Green was a known associate of Polchies and another man, named Josh O'Hara.

Court also previously heard that Green had a bookbag police believed to be Corey Sisson's, after Sisson was reported missing and that he left Fredericton in the days following Sisson's disappearance to stay with his sister, Tressa Brown, near Woodstock.

The Under Armour bookbag admitted into evidence. (Lauren Bird)

Landry testified he was briefed on the case on Aug. 9, and later assigned to be a "task runner," which saw him tracking down potential witnesses and asking them to provide sworn statements about what they knew.

Landry said he attended a briefing as part of the investigation on Aug. 11, where he first heard mention of Green.

On Aug. 12, using information from a probation office, Landry said he was able to track Green down at his foster father's home on Canterbury Drive in Fredericton.

Landry said Green was initially reluctant to provide a sworn statement, but eventually agreed to meet with police at a hotel in Woodstock that afternoon to provide a video recorded statement.

Landry said he and another officer, RCMP Const. Jamie Grant, met Green, and his foster father, Leonard Green, at the hotel at 3:30 p.m. that day, and the statement took about an hour.

Landry did not go into what Darrell Green said in his statement.

Landry said Green informed him that rather than going back to Fredericton after providing his statement, he'd be going to stay with his sister, Tressa Brown, at her Woodstock home.

Landry testified that later that month, he began receiving text messages from Brown about how she and Green were having arguments.

She wanted him gone from her house, and left his belongings at a gas station, Landry testified.

Brown said Green told her he'd make her life difficult, Landry said, but noted he wasn't informed of Green saying anything that would warrant him being arrested.

Facebook messages belonging to Sisson lost

Landry also testified that he later served as an affiant, which court heard is someone who asks a judge for access to search warrants, and production orders, which typically result in the police gaining access to documents, text messages or phone call records.

Landry testified that messages from a Facebook account belonging to Sisson had been obtained by police, but were later lost when the USB drive they were stored on became "corrupted."

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

Landry also testified that he worked to retrieve messages, contacts and pictures from accounts belonging to other users of the social media platform whom were of interest to the case.

Doing so, however, was a "complicated process," which required the Canadian Department of Justice requesting assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice to obtain such information from Facebook.

"It's a complicated process," Landry said. "It doesn't happen often due to the fact of all these steps. I believe this case took 12 months before we received that information."

Cross examination completed on lead investigator

Friday's proceedings began with the completion of the cross examination of RCMP Const. Eric Dupuis, who was the force's lead investigator in Sisson's homicide.

Defence counsel Brian Munro started by asking Dupuis to recall the day he went out to a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan, where Sisson's body was discovered.

Munro then turned to questioning Dupuis about decisions he made later on in the investigation.

Munro asked Dupuis why he hadn't submitted as evidence a piece of paper that Jahradd (Jo) Williams, Polchies's former girlfriend, had written on, following her conversation with another RCMP officer.

Dupuis testified he had heard about the piece of paper, but by that time, it was no longer available.

Munro also asked Dupuis why he didn't request a search warrant for a pickup truck belonging to Green.

"We're talking about the same guy who had and hid Corey Sisson's book bag... and you have no grounds to search his vehicle?" Munro asked.

Dupuis, in response, said he had no grounds to have Green's truck searched.

"We don't have any evidence that his [Green's] vehicle was used in the commission of the offence, so we don't have grounds to search it," Dupuis said.

Polchies's 12-person jury trial is expected to resume in Fredericton Court of Queen's Bench on Monday, with the defence's cross examination of Landry.