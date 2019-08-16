Corey Sisson's accused killer makes two court appearances

The man accused of killing Corey Sisson, 19, of Fredericton during the summer made two court appearances on separate charges Wednesday.

Robby Polchies, 32, of Kingsclear First Nation, appeared in court in Burton, Wednesday afternoon to set a date for a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree murder.

Sisson was reported missing to the Fredericton Police Force on July 30. His remains were found Aug. 10 in a wooded area off Route 10, in Noonan, about 12 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Polchies was arrested Aug. 12 on a warrant on an unrelated matter.

The body of Corey Sisson, 19, was found in a wooded area off Route 10 in Noonan on Aug. 10. (Hannah London/Facebook)

In court Wednesday, he wore a black hoodie and jeans, and his sleeves were pushed up to reveal tattoos on his forearms. He had a sombre expression as he spoke quietly with his lawyer, T.J. Burke, before court was in session.

About a dozen supporters of the accused were on one side of the courtroom gallery.

Another dozen or so people made up Sisson's family and friends.

Polchies scanned the faces on both sides of the gallery during the proceedings.

He appeared to mouth the words "I love you" to his mother before the matter was adjourned and he was taken away by sheriffs.

He's expected back in court in Burton for a preliminary hearing Feb. 11 and 12.

Earlier in the day, Polchies appeared in court in Fredericton on an unrelated matter.

Members of Robby Polchies's family were at the Burton courthouse to support him. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

He's facing charges of assault against a 29-year-old woman stemming from an incident sometime prior to Sisson's death.

Polchies was given a 30-day adjournment on that matter.

Defence lawyer Burke told the judge there had been a delay with the disclosure of evidence from the Crown because of an incorrect file number.

A couple of members of the alleged victim's family were there.

Polchies is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. for election and plea on the assault charges.