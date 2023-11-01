Thieves steal copper wiring from Fredericton nursing home's Christmas display

Despite a copper wire theft, a beloved Fredericton Christmas tree display will still go on.

More than 100 trees line the driveway of Pine Grove Nursing Home, with lights connected to and powered by extensive wiring for the annual Festival of Lights, which gets underway next month.

Nursing home staff discovered the wiring was missing on Oct. 25, according to a statement from Fredericton police.

Police spokesperson Sonya Gilks said there are currently no suspects in the theft and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The nursing home directed questions about the incident to the Pine Grove Foundation, which is responsible for the display.

Several members of the foundation that were on site Wednesday afternoon, repairing the damage and replacing the wire, declined to be interviewed by CBC News.

Decorating has already begun on the more than 100 Christmas trees that line the road into Pine Grove. (Sam Farley/CBC News)

Preparation of the holiday trees usually begins in October, with the lights switched on for the month of December, delighting not only Pine Grove's residents and staff, but also people in the community who come out to enjoy the spectacle.

The trees are sponsored by both businesses and individuals, with contributions ranging from $250 to $1,000 per tree. The decorating is done by a large group of volunteers.

The proceeds go toward purchasing items for the nursing home that aren't covered through their regular funds, including new dining room tables, chairs and an outdoor garden for residents.

Copper is one of the most valuable scrap metals and currently sits at roughly $5.50 per pound in value.

Such thefts are on the rise in New Brunswick, with thieves are cutting and stripping the metal wherever they can find it: in private homes, businesses, electrical substations, construction sites and even directly from utility poles and street lights.

N.B. Power and Bell have reported many thefts of copper wire in recent years, which often knocks out internet for customers.