Copper wire theft leaves 900 Fredericton area customers without internet

About 900 Bell Aliant customers are without internet following a copper wire theft in Fredericton.

A spokesperson for Bell Aliant said the cable theft is affecting internet, television and home phone services for customers in Fredericton North, Barkers Point, Pepper Creek, Lower St. Marys and Noonan.

According to Bell, the company has had 115 incidents of vandalism in New Brunswick since the start of 2022. They say each incident takes an average of 18 hours to repair.

CBC has reached out to Fredericton police for comment, but has not received a response.

Bell Aliant crews string new wire across the Nashwaak River on Saturday following a copper wire theft. (Lars Schwarz)