Somewhere secret in New Brunswick, a copper whale

After five years of crafting and constructing, a large whale now rises, somewhere secret, from a New Brunswick boathouse.

Sculpted mainly from copper, the North Atlantic right whale is nearly five metres long and was built in Queenstown in a borrowed barn.

"This is definitely the biggest thing I've ever built, yes, by far," said Michael McQuay, a metalworker who in the past has focused mainly on building clocks and mirrors.

"I've got a sculpture in the Saint John airport, which is probably the next largest thing and it's only five feet high," said McQuay. who has been doing metalwork for his business, Route 102 Hand Made Goods in Queenstown, for several years.

The whale installation was put in place this week with the help of a bucket truck. (Submitted by Michael McQuay)

"So, this was a quantum leap."

Pieced to together from several smaller, workable squares of copper, McQuay found the whale project was proving much too big for his usual workshop in the community about 70 kilometres southeast of Fredericton on the St. John River.

A neighbour offered him a barn next door, where the sculpture came to life.

The copper whale will change colour over the years because of its exposure to the elements. (Submitted by Michael McQuay)

"He's a copper skin over a wooden frame," said McQuay. "Much like if you built a deck and turned it on it's side. So, it's big."

The project was born in 2013, when a client spoke with McQuay at his kiosk at the Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton.

Through various talks and planning the project was eventually built and was installed on Monday.

"He wanted something to cover that blank wall he looked at every morning," McQuay said.

Changing colours

McQuay compares the construction of the copper whale to that of a deck, with a wooden frame covered in a metal skin. (Submitted by Michael McQuay)

Currently, a shiny bronze the whale will change colour in the years to come.

"Copper is great because it develops its own patina and it will age over time and hopefully, depending on the environment, become the green colour that you see on cathedral roofs," said McQuay.

"In between there, it becomes many colours. It will go brown, and a little bit of magenta creeps in there."

Secret cetacean

At almost five metres in length, the copper whale proved too large to be built all at once. It was constructed and installed in sections. (Submitted by Michael McQuay)

But where the whale resides is top secret.

McQuay said that's because of his client's dual concern about theft and selfies.

"Copper has a bit of reputation now," said McQuay. "He's concerned about theft and vandalism."

"As a scrap material, copper is not really worth the risks that people go to take it, but they'll take that risk anyway.

"And we all know the story of what happened to the sunflower folks, so we don't want to repeat that experience," said McQuay.