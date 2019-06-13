Aquaculture company shows off new offices in restored former synagogue
Cooke Inc., spent 'several million' to give Saint John heritage building new life
Aquaculture company Cooke Inc., is not revealing the full cost of the addition to the company's new uptown Saint John headquarters.
"It was a significant expense," said Joel Richardson, vice-president of public relations for the international seafood company. "We have spent several million dollars on this renovation."
Over the past couple of years, Cooke took a vacant former synagogue, originally a brick Calvinist church dating from 1871, and converted it into three floors of bright, open offices, meeting rooms, and a cozy, pub-like lunch room, with loads of historic architectural detail.
Employees will move into the new space in about two weeks.
The city-owned synagogue building — a provincial heritage site — had been approved for demolition when Cooke stepped in two years ago.
The company's global headquarters are next door.
The deal saw the synagogue building turned over to the company at no cost, with an additional $50,000 kicked in by the municipality to cover removal of asbestos and other hazardous materials.
The result is the preservation of the building and an original and inviting work space for 60 people.
"The Cooke family felt very strongly that they didn't want to see this building being torn down," said Richardson. "It is next door to our corporate global head office. It certainly had great bones, it was worthy of restoration."
'A heritage building'
The interior features include a hallway with a streetscape designed to resemble the now-demolished "jelly bean" houses, once located a few doors away on Wellington Row.
Other antique doors were salvaged after the demolition of a section of historic Stone Church, located on the opposite side of Carleton Street.
"Just on its own merits it's a heritage building," said architect Robert Boyce, speaking of the original church building.
Boyce said it was a challenge to add sprinklers, air conditioning, and things such as electrical services without compromising the character of the building.
"We had to sneak an elevator in there," he said.
Future of neighbouring properties
Boyce said the company could have found the space it needs at lower cost in nearby office towers but chose to preserve an important building.
Cooke has also purchased three adjacent properties at 50, 54 and 68 Carleton St. and 25 Peel St.
Richardson said the company has grown rapidly from 5,000 employees globally just three years ago to almost 10,000 today.
He said no decision has been made on how to use the adjacent properties, one of which is the former CFBC building constructed in the 1830s.
