Cooke Aquaculture buys Central American shrimp company

One of New Brunswick's biggest private employers has purchased a Central American shrimp-farming company.

Cooke Aquaculture wouldn't disclose the price paid for Seajoy Seafood Corp.

The company, previously owned by Peter Jacobson of Ecuador, operates on the Gulf of Fonseca, which borders Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Joel Richardson, vice-president of public relations for Cooke, said the purchase comes with a "significant land acquisition," which includes buildings, processing facilities, 100 long-haul transport trucks and a "very strong" shrimp-breeding program.

The purchase brings an additional 1,400 employees into the Cooke workforce.

Now the company has 9,000 employees in Canada, Europe, China and Central America, all managed from Black's Harbour and the corporate office in Saint John.

"The company still has tremendous growth opportunity as well and provides a lot of meaningful jobs to people living in Honduras and Nicaragua," Richardson told Information Morning Saint John.

Over its 30-year history, Cook has acquired more than 100 companies.

"Every time … it strengthens the jobs back here at home," Richardson said.

Social responsibility

Richardson said Seajoy has been socially responsible in terms of its operation and programs such as sea turtle recovery programs and mangrove reforestation.

"That was attractive to us as well, so we're looking forward to getting involved in those things," he said.