Convicted murderer dies after serious assault at Renous prison

An inmate serving an indeterminate sentence for the second-degree murder of a Woodstock man in 2006 has died in custody after what Correctional Service Canada is calling a "serious assault" at the Atlantic Institution in Renous.

Richard King, originally of Hainesville, died on Oct. 6.

A statement from CSC said both they and the RCMP are investigating the incident and that King's next of kin have been notified.

The CSC didn't provide any information about the circumstances behind King's death.

In 2007, King was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after the beating death of Shawn Budgie Tomah.